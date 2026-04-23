Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy if Rates Stay Higher for Longer

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy if Rates Stay Higher for Longer

These two high-yield TSX lenders look built for “higher-for-longer” rates, with dividends supported by earnings and loans that can reprice.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • MCAN Mortgage is growing assets and book value while raising its dividend, and its near-7% yield looks supported.
  • Firm Capital’s short-duration, floating-rate mortgage book can reprice quickly, helping support its roughly 7.7% yield.
  • Both face real-estate credit risk if the economy weakens, so watch delinquencies and loan-loss trends closely.
10 stocks we like better than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

When rates stay higher for longer, investors should look for dividend stocks that can still earn well in a more expensive money environment. That usually means lenders with disciplined underwriting, solid capital, and business models that do not fall apart when borrowing costs stay elevated. A big yield alone doesn’t cut it. You want income backed by earnings, balance-sheet strength, and a business that can turn stubborn rates into an advantage instead of a headache. So let’s look at a few to consider on the TSX today.

real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

MKP

MCAN Mortgage (TSX:MKP) is a Canadian mortgage investment corporation focused on residential and commercial lending, with added earnings support from its stake in MCAP. Over the last year, it kept pushing growth in its core mortgage platform, launched an uninsured residential mortgage securitization program, renewed its at-the-market program in August 2025, and strengthened its leadership team in January 2026. That makes it relevant when the market still feels rate-sensitive.

The latest earnings were steady, which is exactly what you want from a higher-rate dividend pick. For 2025, net income slipped 3% to $74.9 million and earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.89, while return on equity stayed healthy at 12.1%. In the fourth quarter, net income jumped 128% year over year to $17.6 million, book value per share reached $15.93, and assets under management climbed 30% to $7.8 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.43 per share.

The valuation still looks reasonable. The dividend stock trades around a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) of 13 and a dividend yield just under 7%. That’s a fair price for a lender still growing assets and protecting profitability in a mixed rate backdrop. If rates stay higher for longer, MCAN could keep benefiting from stronger spreads than it would in a fast-cut cycle. The main risk is that credit losses could rise if the economy weakens, but management has kept stressing resilient credit quality and strong underwriting. That makes this dividend stock look like a solid income-and-value play for 2026.

FC

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSX:FC) is a niche non-bank lender focused on short-term bridge, conventional real estate, construction, and mezzanine financing in areas larger lenders often avoid. Over the last year, it redeemed its 5.4% convertible debentures early, kept rolling its mortgage book into new opportunities, and paid a special dividend that brought its 2025 total payout to $1.02 per share. That tells you management still saw enough income coming in to reward shareholders beyond the regular monthly cheque.

Its latest numbers were respectable. In Q4 2025, net income fell 4.7% year over year to $8.7 million, but for the full year, the dividend stock earned enough to support both its regular monthly payout and that extra top-up. Earlier in 2025, Q3 net income rose 1.4% to $9.1 million and nine-month net income rose 10.3% to $28.7 million. The portfolio also stayed active, and management has highlighted its short-duration structure and floating-rate exposure as core strengths.

By September 2025, 33.7% of the mortgage portfolio was maturing by year-end and another 56.3% by the end of 2026, giving Firm Capital room to keep repricing and recycling capital. The dividend stock trades at about 12 times trailing earnings with a yield around 7.7%. This is not a risk-free lender, since real estate credit always needs watching, but the short-term, floating-rate nature of the book makes it one of the cleaner ways to play sticky rates.

Bottom line

If rates stay higher for longer, both of these dividend stocks look built to handle it. MCAN offers a bigger, more diversified lending platform with strong capital and a generous yield, while Firm Capital brings a niche mortgage book that can keep adjusting as loans roll over. Both can create immense income from even $7,000 in each.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MKP$24.37287$1.66$476.42Quarterly$6,993.19
FC$12.25571$0.94$536.74Monthly$6,994.75

Neither is perfect, but both have the kind of earnings power and dividend support that can look especially attractive when cheap money does not come rushing back.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Love Income Stocks? This High-Yield Alternative to Telus Might be Worth a Look

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust offers a high-yield of 6.6%, with the benefits of diversification, strong returns, and growth.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Dividend Stocks I’d Lock In Now for Long-Term Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TFSA investors: Shield high-yield REIT income from taxes forever. Lock in SmartCentres REIT (6.6% yield) & Granite REIT now for…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Whose Passive Income Just Keeps Climbing

| Kay Ng

Here's a group of Canadian dividend stocks investors can look to buying on dips for growing passive income.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

3 Impressive Dividend Stocks With Yields Reaching as High as 6.9%

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks offer a mix of reliability, growth potential and compelling dividend yields, which is why they're some of…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I’m Still Buying

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX high-yielders try to back up their payouts with real cash flow, not just a flashy headline yield.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

A Nearly Ideal Monthly-Paying REIT With a 5.5% Yield

| Aditya Raghunath

RioCan REIT offers a 5.5% monthly yield backed by 98.5% occupancy, record leasing spreads, and a portfolio built around stores…

Read more »

gold prices rise and fall
Dividend Stocks

The TSX Just Sent a Signal: Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TSX is perking up again, and these three stocks look positioned for upside with real assets, earnings momentum, and…

Read more »

investor faces bear market
Dividend Stocks

TSX Investors: 3 Stocks That Look Built for Uncertain Times

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks aim to steady your portfolio with cash flow, essential demand, and dividends that can help while…

Read more »