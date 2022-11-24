Home » Investing » The Best Infrastructure Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

The Best Infrastructure Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

Finding a great infrastructure stock can lead you to solid returns from this growing, essential opportunity. Also find the right dividend stock and you’re laughing.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Utility, wind power

Image source: Getty Images

Finding a great dividend stock seems to be exactly what’s on the minds of investors. The problem is, you could buy a dividend stock now with a high yield and still live to regret it. That’s because high yields aren’t all that should be considered when purchasing a dividend stock.

Investors need to find companies that have a strong history of dividend payouts and growth, as well as a solid future in the industry. That’s why a great infrastructure dividend stock is exactly where investors should look on the TSX today.

Why infrastructure?

Infrastructure is essential to our daily lives. Whether it’s heating our home, having a shower, or driving to work, infrastructure is necessary. Because of this, the industry offers protection during a downturn as revenue continues to come in no matter what’s happening. But even better, there is the chance for incredible growth in the future.

This growth comes from several avenues, but I’ll focus here on the two largest. Telecommunications and renewable energy are likely to be the biggest growth stories in infrastructure history. The renewable energy transition only works if there’s the infrastructure to support it. Meanwhile, there is a massive need for an increase in anything related to the internet. We need faster speeds and stronger signals. And that won’t happen without a huge improvement in infrastructure.

A dividend stock to consider

So with all this growth in the near future, the top infrastructure dividend stock I would consider is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSX:BIP.UN). Brookfield is a solid choice with a parent company that continues to support its growth. Further, it has a diverse range of infrastructure projects underway, including oil and gas, as well as the above-mentioned telecom and renewables growth opportunities.

Because of these long-term trends, Brookfield stock is a strong choice not just now, but in the future. Plus, it’s been around for more than a decade, growing 491% in the last 10 years. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% as of writing. Plus, you can grab onto a 3.88% dividend yield as well while shares are up just 2.6% year to date.

Add in compounding dividend returns

If you were to invest $10,000 in Brookfield stock now, you would bring in an annual passive income of $382 from the dividend stock. Then, once shares reach 52-week highs once more, your $10,000 investment would turn into $11,130. That’s a return of about $1,512 in just a year’s time.

What’s more, this is a great dividend stock to hold long term. You could reinvest your dividends each year and see the same amount of growth, which right now comes to a CAGR of about 10%! Put it all together and your original $10,000 investment could be worth $73,237.50 in the next decade with dividends reinvested.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for a solid dividend stock that’s going to keep paying you for decades, then infrastructure is a great place to look. Among infrastructure stocks, I believe that Brookfield stock gives you the most exposure to the largest amount of assets around the world. Further, it’s an infrastructure play for the long haul. BIP provides you with a solid path to growth in returns – through both shares and dividends combined.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Looking for Monthly Passive Income? These 2 REITs Are for You

| Jitendra Parashar

These two of the best Canadian REITs could help you earn a healthy passive income each month.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy and hold forever? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Want $250 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 4,060 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a TSX dividend stock that could help you earn monthly passive income to make you feel more financially secure.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Classic Dividend Stocks on Sale Today

| Adam Othman

One of the best times to buy healthy and relatively secure dividend stocks is when they are discounted. You can…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Canadian Bank Stocks or Telecoms

| Adam Othman

Investing in industry-leading stocks may be a safer way to put your money to work, and these two Canadian stocks…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Not Falling for Algonquin Power’s 7% Dividend Yield

| Vineet Kulkarni

Algonquin Power stock currently yields a handsome 7%. But here's the catch.

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Why Irresistible Yields Like Algonquin’s Can Get You in Trouble

| Andrew Button

$1,000 per month in passive income seems tempting, but stocks like Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) are risky.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Utility Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock is one of the two high-yield utility stocks with strong track records of providing healthy passive-income streams.

Read more »