Home » Investing » 2 Fallen TSX Market Darlings That are Beyond Oversold

2 Fallen TSX Market Darlings That are Beyond Oversold

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) and Shopify (TSX:SHOP) are under serious pressure right now.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man considering whether to sell or buy

Image source: Getty Images.

New Canadian investors should not overthink the trajectory of interest rates or inflation’s next move. At the end of the day, everybody is looking to paint a macro picture. Even seasoned economists can’t do this perfectly on a consistent basis. That’s why investors should pay less focus on macro and more on where they can gain an edge over other market participants.

Indeed, investors can gain an edge by studying individual companies (the so-called micro). That way, you’ll be able to gauge how much a company ought to be worth and how it’ll fare through a wide range of environments over the long haul.

In short, macro forecasting is a waste of time. Such time is better used in analyzing what matters: the company-specific fundamentals.

In this piece, we’ll look at two battered Canadian stocks that I believe are worth the analysis. Both stocks are severely oversold and may have sizeable discounts to their intrinsic value. Indeed, when markets are in panic mode, there are bargains to be had for those willing to put in the homework.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a high-tech company that suffered a more than 80% fall. That’s excessive to say the least. Yet, few shareholders would have seen such a huge decline coming. Back in 2021, when Shopify stock was at much higher levels, I rang the alarm bell. I called for a steep drop in shares, not due to any company-specific factors. Rather, I thought the valuation got a bit out of hand, as euphoric investors bid up the stock to unprecedented heights.

Now, Shopify is a wonderful growth company. It’s one of my favourite Canadian tech firms. That said, the valuation (shares used to trade at more than 50 times price-to-sales) made me cringe. At the end of the day, valuation matters. Now that the stock has been crushed and the company continues to enhance its platform, I think Shopify stock has now fallen to the opposite extreme. Shares look incredibly undervalued compared to its long-term growth potential.

Sure, rates and the macro outlook may be reasons to take a rain cheque. However, I think there’s a lot on the table for those willing to be a buyer in spite of the bleak outlook for the economy.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) is another Canadian darling that few thought would crash as violently as it did this year. The green-energy kingpin is now down around 55% from its all-time high. Such a decline in a year is severe. With higher rates, dampened growth prospects, and a swollen dividend yield (currently 9.36%), many investors are wondering if the dividend-growth stud will have to axe its payout. Such a move could induce even more downside in a name that’s already reeling.

I think the fear in the stock is palpable. Even if the payout ratio gets stretched to extremes, the pessimism seems overdone. For dip-buyers, this could mean an opportunity to get a lot of bang for your buck. With a low 0.24 beta, AQN stock could be far less volatile than the TSX index moving forward.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

Electric car being charged
Top TSX Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Magna Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Magna International (TSX:MG) stock retains potential upside after a near 20% rally over the past month. There's one key risk…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Top TSX Stocks

Don’t Wait for the Market Bottom: These 2 Top TSX Stocks Are on Sale Today

| Daniel Da Costa

Although waiting for the market bottom can be appealing, these two TSX stocks are already on sale and offer investors…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Top TSX Stocks

These TSX Stocks Have Plenty of Room to Run

| Vineet Kulkarni

These 3 TSX stocks offer handsome growth prospects amid challenging macro conditions

Read more »

top canadian stocks on tsx to buy november 2022
Top TSX Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Buy in November 2022

| Motley Fool Staff

Every month, we ask our freelance writer investors to share their best stock ideas with you. Here’s what they said…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Top TSX Stocks

3 Stocks I’m Buying till I’m Blue in the Face

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks are excellent long-term investments and ultra-cheap, making them some of the top stocks I'm buying in this…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Top TSX Stocks

Why Is Everyone Talking About Nutrien Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

There’s more to the NTR stock (TSX:NTR) decline than an earnings miss and earnings guidance revision. Watch goodwill!

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Top TSX Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Bucking Business Trends

| Daniel Da Costa

Although many stocks are being impacted by the current environment, these three TSX stocks are still growing at an impressive…

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Top TSX Stocks

4 Reasons I’d Buy Aritzia Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Aritzia unsurprisingly reported strong growth again this month, showing why it's one of the best long-term growth stocks to buy…

Read more »