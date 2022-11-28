Home » Investing » TFSA: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy With the New $6,500 Room Limit

TFSA: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy With the New $6,500 Room Limit

Canadians who are eager to utilize the new $6,500 room limit in 2023 should look to TSX stocks like Aritzia Inc. (TSX:ATZ).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian federal government recently announced that the annual contribution limit for the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) would increase to $6,500 in 2023 from $6,000. That means the cumulative contribution limit will climb to $88,000 for those who have been eligible to contribute since the TFSA inception in January 2009. Today, I want to zero in on three TSX stocks that are worth snatching up with the new annual limit. Let’s jump in.

This TSX stock offers the chance for huge tax-free growth

ATS (TSX:ATS) recently changed its name from ATS Automation Tooling Systems. This change signals that its capabilities have broadened in recent years. Shares of this TSX stock have dropped 12% in 2022, as of early afternoon trading on November 28. That has pushed the stock into negative territory in the year-over-year period.

This company released its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on November 9. ATS delivered revenue growth of 12% to $588 million. Meanwhile, Order Bookings jumped 57% year over year to $804 million. Its Order Backlog climbed 38% to $1.79 billion. ATS posted revenue growth of 16% to $1.19 billion in the first six months of fiscal 2023. Adjusted basic earnings per share increased 12% to $1.14.

Shares of this TSX stock currently possess a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30. That puts ATS in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers. This is still one of my favourite stocks to stash in a TFSA for the long haul.

Don’t sleep on this REIT that can provide big income in your TFSA

Canadian investors who are hungry to churn out passive income in their TFSA may want to consider one of the top real estate investment trusts (REITs). Northwest Healthcare REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a fantastic option. This Toronto-based REIT owns and operates a global portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. Its shares have plunged 25% in 2022 at the time of this writing.

In the third quarter of 2022, Northwest delivered revenue growth of 21% to $115 million. Meanwhile, total assets under management (AUM) climbed 24% to $10.6 billion. This TSX stock last had a very attractive P/E ratio of 8.2. Better yet, Northwest offers a monthly distribution of $0.067 per share. That represents a monster 7.8% yield.

One more TSX stock to snatch up for tax-free gains right now

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is the third and final TSX stock I’d look to snatch up with the annual limit increase that kicks in next year. This Vancouver-based company designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. Shares of Aritzia have dropped 2.4% in the year-to-date period. The stock is down slightly year over year.

The company unveiled its second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on October 12. It posted revenue growth of 50% to $525 million. Meanwhile, it reported adjusted net income of $0.44 per diluted share — up from $0.39 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. This TSX stock possesses a P/E ratio of 33, which puts Aritzia in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ARITZIA INC. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: BCE Stock or Enbridge?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge pay growing dividends with high yields. Is one more attractive today?

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Investing

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the favourable market conditions and their growth initiatives, these three under-$20 stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Load Up in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks provide long-term passive income that comes out every month, thanks to lease agreements lasting over a…

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Tech Stocks

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Healthcare stocks provide exposure to an essential service sector. They are also the best for passive income in the short…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Investing

4 TSX Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why TSX growth stocks, and these four stocks specifically, are some of the best investments you can buy in…

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Investing

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if the Market Keeps Falling

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are three of the best growth stocks in Canada to add to your buy list if the market continues…

Read more »

edit Women wearing red sweater shopping online and using credit card at home office
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Soars as Tech Stock Breaks Another Black Friday Record

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock jumped on the report of beating Black Friday sales records of 2021, and there's still Cyber Monday…

Read more »

stock data
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: CGI Stock or Constellation Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are bad, and Constellation stock (TSX:CSU) and CGI (TSX:GIB.A) prove that. But when it comes to…

Read more »