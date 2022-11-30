Home » Investing » 3 Stocks I’m Buying Till I’m Blue in the Face

3 Stocks I’m Buying Till I’m Blue in the Face

Tech stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are on my shopping list.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Besides energy and commodities, nearly every sector has dropped this year. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 4.5% year to date. That masks the utter destruction in sectors such as technology and consumer retail. Many of these stocks have lost half their value or more this year, which signifies a deep bear market

This is precisely the time for some bargain hunting. Here are the top three stocks I’m buying till I’m blue in the face. 

WELL Health

I first bought WELL Health (TSX:WELL) in early 2020. Since then, a lot has changed, but one thing remains the same: WELL’s attractiveness as an investment. 

Over the past two years, the company has raised capital from noteworthy investors, including billionaire Li Ka Shing. These funds have been used to add new services (such as telehealth) and expand to new locations (such as the U.S.)

The stock has surged nearly every year since it was listed in 2016. However, 2022 was different. It’s down 42% year to date. Investors seem really reluctant to invest in a small-cap stock that’s still seen as a tech beneficiary of the pandemic. I’ve been buying more on the bet that this company is much more than that. 

I believe digitizing healthcare in the developed world, particularly in North America, is incredibly enticing. It’s a trillion-dollar opportunity in the U.S. alone, where WELL Health has seen triple-digit gains. However, private healthcare tech also has potential in Canada where major provinces like Alberta and Ontario are moving towards healthcare privatization. 

Meanwhile, the stock is undervalued. It’s trading at just six to seven times EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and just 1.2 times revenue. That’s why I’m snapping up much more. 

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is my other top pick. I started accumulating this stock earlier in 2022. After all, this stock is rarely on discount. I simply couldn’t resist. 

Constellation has lost 9.4% of its value year to date. That’s more than double the loss of the benchmark index. The enterprise tech giant is another victim of the ongoing tech selloff this year. However, it’s nothing like its money-losing consumer tech peers. Instead, half the company’s revenue is generated from government contracts, and cash flow has been positive for decades. 

Constellation’s key growth driver — acquisitions — have been ramped up this year. That’s why I expect the company to achieve higher growth and profits in 2023 and beyond. Right now, it’s still undervalued, in my opinion. 

MDA

Space tech stock MDA (TSX:MDA) is an unlikely candidate on this list. In the midst of inflation and rising interest rates, the budget for rockets and satellites is far from certain. However, two key events prompted me to add exposure to this stock in 2022. 

Firstly, the latest iPhone included Emergency SOS via Satellite technology. The system operates on a constellation of satellites that are being manufactured by MDA. The contract to supply 17 new satellites for the service by 2025 is worth US$327 million (CA$444 million) and is already funded 95%. 

Secondly, NASA successfully launched the first Artemis mission to the moon this month. So far, it’s meeting all its targets. MDA is under contract to develop Canadarm 3 for the Artemis II mission that follows. 

These two events indicate that the space tech industry is already mature. The long lead times for these projects make them somewhat immune to short-term economic cycles. In other words, MDA should experience growth in 2023 even if the economy craters. That’s why I’m buying more. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in Constellation Software, Topicus.com, and Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

food restaurants
Investing

Fast Food Stocks Could Pass Food Inflation to Consumers

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Fears of a recession are rising. Fast food chains like Pizza Pizza (TSX:PZA) could be recession-resistant.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

RRSP Investors: How to Make More Money But Earn Less (in the CRA’s Eyes)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP is great for saving for your retirement, but it also provides you benefits right now that will lower…

Read more »

thinking
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Royal Bank Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank just reported solid fiscal 2022 earnings. Is the stock a buy today?

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Max Out Before the New Year!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors should try and max out on their TFSA while they can. Here are ways to do that, plus an…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Growth or Passive Income? Get Both With This Top TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top TSX stock offers growth, income and protection during a potential recession. What's not to love?

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 2 Top Stocks to Buy in December and Hold Forever

| Puja Tayal

The year 2022 is going out in a bearish mode. Here are some stocks to buy in December at a…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Buy these stocks, set them, and forget them for decades for so much income you won't know what to do…

Read more »

Tired or stressed businessman sitting on the walkway in panic digital stock market financial background
Bank Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy Before the New Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks offer the best opportunity for quick growth in 2023, because each has nicely rebounded before.

Read more »