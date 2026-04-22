This $34 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

Turning a small investment into something big doesn’t happen overnight. But in the stock market, there are moments when the right combination of fundamentals and growth potential could create outsized returns over the long run.

But to achieve that, you need to identify companies that are not only performing well today but are also building a strong foundation for future growth. In this article, I’ll highlight a top Canadian energy stock that has been gaining momentum lately and could continue to reward long-term investors for years to come.

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A diversified energy player with strong momentum

If you don’t know it already, Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is a Calgary-based oil and gas firm with operations spanning both upstream and downstream segments. This integrated model allows it to produce crude oil while also refining and marketing petroleum products, helping balance its revenue streams across different market conditions.

At the time of writing, CVE stock traded at $34.02 per share with a market cap of $63.8 billion. It has surged 103% over the last year and has delivered nearly a 270% return over the last five years, making it one of the top performers in the Canadian energy sector. It also offers a quarterly dividend with a yield of 2.3%.

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Strong operational performance driving growth

A big part of the recent rally in Cenovus stock comes from its operational strength. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company posted a 5% year-over-year (YoY) increase in its production to a record of 917,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This growth was partly supported by its acquisition of MEG Energy, which closed in November 2025. Its core oil sands assets, including Foster Creek and Sunrise, also delivered record annual performance.

As a result, Cenovus Energy continued to generate strong cash flows. In 2025, it reported net earnings of $3.9 billion, up about 26% YoY. Despite lower benchmark oil prices, the company still generated $49.7 billion in total revenue, highlighting the resilience of its business model.

Growth initiatives supporting the long-term story

Meanwhile, Cenovus is continuing to invest heavily in future growth. Last year, it allocated $4.9 billion toward capital projects, including the West White Rose development, which is expected to begin production in the second quarter of 2026.

Its MEG acquisition is also expected to deliver notable synergies. The company anticipates around $150 million in annual synergies in 2026 and 2027, increasing to more than $400 million annually by 2028.

Cenovus remains focused on strengthening the balance sheet. Its net debt stood at $8.3 billion at the end of 2025, with a long-term target of $4 billion. Its plans to reduce debt include asset sales and continued strong cash flow generation.

A long runway for future growth

Cenovus’s long-term outlook is mainly backed by its large reserve base. The company reported proved and probable reserves of about 9.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with a reserves life index of roughly 28 years.

It also has several growth projects in the pipeline. The Christina Lake North expansion is expected to add 40,000 barrels per day by 2028, while new well pads at Sunrise are scheduled to come online in 2026.

These developments, combined with its integrated operations, position the company well to benefit from future energy demand. While no investment can guarantee millionaire status, owning high-quality businesses with solid growth potential can significantly improve your chances over time.