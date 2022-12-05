Home » Investing » Suncor Stock Fell 7.4% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

Suncor Stock Fell 7.4% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

Suncor (TSX:SU) is undervalued, but not appealing enough.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
energy industry

Image source: Getty Images

Energy stocks have had an interesting journey this year. A global supply shortage was accentuated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That’s created a windfall for Canadian oil and gas producers. 

Suncor (TSX:SU), one of the largest oil companies in the country, has benefited from higher energy prices. However, the oil stock has lagged behind the rest of the energy sector. It’s down 7.4% in November. Is this oil giant a buy today? 

Oil price

Energy stocks are heavily correlated with crude oil and natural gas prices. Most energy stocks have surged this year, as the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) skyrocketed from US$76 to US$122 in the first half of 2022. Since then, the price has gradually declined to US$79.9. 

Last week, member countries of the G7 and European Union bloc of nations agreed to a price cap on Russian crude. The cap is set at US$60 and goes into effect this year. If successful, this strategy could drag the price of crude lower.

However, analysts believe most Canadian energy producers are profitable, even if the underlying commodity is cheaper. Suncor could produce a free cash flow yield of up to 13% if the price of WTI hits US$70, according to an analysis by Eric Nuttall. That’s a better yield than most of the stock market. 

Suncor stock valuation

Suncor stock is arguably undervalued. But so is the rest of the industry. Suncor trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.8 and a price-to-free cash flow ratio of 6.4. It has managed to significantly reduce debt and boost dividend payouts this year. The dividend yield is 4.8%. 

It’s an attractive target for investors seeking value. However, the rest of the oil sector looks more appealing. Other large-cap oil producers offer dividend yields of 6-8%. Meanwhile, smaller energy producers are trading at lower valuations. Baytex Energy, for instance, trades at a P/E ratio of just 3.6. 

Suncor has also been reluctant to undertake strategic changes that would unlock shareholder value. Last week, the company decided to retain its retail energy business because it couldn’t find a buyer with the right offer. A successful sale of this unit would have unlocked between $3.8 billion to $5.7 billion of cash for shareholders. 

Put simply, Suncor isn’t the most attractive target in the energy sector. Investors have better alternatives. 

Bottom line

The steady decline in oil prices has put pressure on Suncor stock. The stock is undervalued, even if oil prices drift lower in the months ahead. However, the rest of the energy sector is much more attractive. Investors can find better value and higher dividend yields elsewhere. That’s why Suncor isn’t an appealing purchase right now. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Energy Stocks

3 CPP Changes Coming in 2023 – What to Invest Your Accounts In

| Andrew Button

CPP premiums are increasing next year. You can lower your overall tax burden by holding stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB)(NYin…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: Stocks to Watch on Monday, December 5

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian stocks may remain volatile ahead of the Bank of Canada’s upcoming interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

Read more »

Energy Stocks

Here’s My Top Stock to Buy Now, and it’s Not Even a Question

| Aditya Raghunath

Tourmaline is a quality energy stock trading on the TSX. Here's why I remain bullish on TOU stock right now.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Energy Stocks That Could Break Through the Roof in December 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

Did you miss the energy rally? Here are two TSX energy stocks that still offer handsome growth potential.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Nearing Retirement? The 2 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) should be on your list if you're close to retirement.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

The Best Oil Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) has a high dividend it could keep paying for many years to come.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Energy Stocks

Fortis Stock Is a Buy Regardless of Where the Market Goes

| Adam Othman

Looking for a stable stock for your portfolio regardless of market circumstances? Here is why Fortis stock is the perfect…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Energy Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 9.9% Yield) to Buy in December 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock fell into oversold territory and may soon come out of it, offering a short time to get…

Read more »