Home » Investing » Canadian Investors: This Could Be the Biggest Moneymaking Opportunity of the Decade

Canadian Investors: This Could Be the Biggest Moneymaking Opportunity of the Decade

Canadian investors should consider snatching up shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL) for its exciting long-term potential.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors have faced significant challenges in 2022. Global markets have been fraught with turbulence. First, investors were able to gorge on red-hot energy stocks due to soaring oil and gas prices on the back of high demand and the aftershocks of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, central banks moved to enact aggressive interest rate hikes in order to tamp down sky-high inflation levels. This sparked a spring correction that dragged into the summer and the fall season. However, there has been a promising recovery since the middle of October.

Today, I want to focus on a stock that could be one of the biggest moneymaking opportunities of the 2020s. This TSX stock grants investors exposure to one of the fastest-growing spaces in North America. Moreover, the stock looks cheap in early December.

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a Vancouver-based corporation that operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and around the world. This is the stock I want Canadian investors to zero in on ahead of the holiday season. Let’s jump in.

How has this Canadian healthcare stock performed in a choppy 2022?

Shares of WELL Health have plunged 40% in 2022 as of close on December 5. That has pushed the stock down 42% in the year-over-year period. WELL Health stock is up 3% in the month-over-month period. Canadian investors can look at how this stock has performed in the interactive chart below.

Here’s why I’m super excited about the future for WELL Health

WELL Health is focused on the telehealth space. Telehealth is the use of digital information and communication technologies to access health care services remotely. These services saw a huge spike in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic. The worst of the pandemic has passed, but that does not mean the telehealth industry is going away. On the contrary, it is geared up for big growth in this decade and beyond.

Market researcher Grand View Research (GVR) recently estimated that the global telehealth market was valued at US$83.5 billion in 2022. GVR projects that this market will deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% from 2023 through to 2030. Meanwhile, Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global telehealth market will achieve a CAGR of 32% in the 2021-2028 forecast period.

Should Canadian investors be encouraged by its recent earnings?

This company released its results for the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2022 on November 10. WELL Health reported record quarterly revenues of $145 million — up 47% from the prior year. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. This measure aims to grant a more accurate picture of a company’s profitability. WELL Health posted adjusted EBITDA of $27.5 million in Q3 2022. That was up 23% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Virtual Services unit reported organic growth of 75% in the quarter. It now represents the largest of its three lines of business and makes up 36% of WELL Health’s total revenue. This strong quarter spurred the company to bolster its guidance for 2022. Moreover, it projects its run-rate revenue to approach $700 million at the end of 2023.

WELL Health: Why I’m buying ahead of the new year

This top TSX stock is trading in attractive value territory compared to its industry peers. Meanwhile, it is on track for very strong revenue and earnings growth in the quarters and years ahead. WELL Health is a stock that could make a fortune for an opportunistic Canadian investor who wants to take a chance in late 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks remain highly underrated, given their future path to growth and past performance that remains incredibly strong.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Stock Split Watch: Is Constellation Software Next?

| Andrew Button

Many stocks that got to the same price as Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) split their stocks. Is CSU next?

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Rose 6.5% in November: Is the Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is significantly off the 2022 high. Is this a good time to buy BNS stock?

Read more »

consider the options
Investing

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or the Entire TSX?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been a turbulent mover this year, but 2023 could be a turning point for the TSX…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

2 Ways to Score a Richer Monthly TFSA Payout

| Tony Dong

These two BMO covered call ETFs have high yields above 6% and are great for income investors.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 6

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to remain cautious ahead of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Solid Stock Ideas for Your $6,500 Limit in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three potential long-term winners for TFSA investors.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Should You Be Buying Liquefied Natural Gas Stocks Right Now?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is one of the top natural gas stocks long-term investors should consider buying in this…

Read more »