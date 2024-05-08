Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

The Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

Do you want to invest but don’t know where to start? ETFs are an excellent option, with this ETF providing you with a solid base for your portfolio.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors may have already come across multiple reasons to start investing right now. After all, the market continues to offer some major deals as well as growth in certain areas. Yet, if you’re new to investing, this can be quite difficult to manage. Meanwhile, there is the very real fear that you’re missing out on opportunities.

Today, let’s go over why an exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be an excellent idea to get started with investing. And one ETF that is perhaps the best option out there on the TSX today.

Why ETFs

First off, why ETFs? There are numerous reasons to consider ETFs if you’re new to investing. For instance, ETFs typically hold a diversified portfolio of assets, such as stocks, bonds, or commodities. This diversification helps spread risk across various investments, reducing the impact of any single asset’s performance on your overall investment.

Furthermore, ETFs usually have lower expense ratios compared to actively managed mutual funds. Since ETFs passively track an underlying index, they don’t require active management by a fund manager, resulting in lower fees.

What’s more, ETFs are traded on stock exchanges, just like individual stocks. This means you can buy and sell them throughout the trading day at market prices, providing flexibility and liquidity. And finally, there is no minimum investment. Just like stocks, you can put in as much or as little as you want.

What to look for

While an ETF is great, there are still so many options out there — thousands, even! This is why it’s important to understand a few things about ETFs before you dive in. To start, look for ETFs with low expense ratios. This is the annual fee charged by the fund to cover operating expenses. Lower expense ratios mean more of your investment returns stay in your pocket rather than going to fees.

From there, assess the ETF’s holdings to ensure adequate diversification. A well-diversified ETF spreads risk across multiple securities, reducing the impact of any single holding’s performance on your overall investment. Furthermore, consider the size and age of the ETF. Established ETFs with a longer track record may offer more stability and reliability compared to newer funds. However, newer funds may provide exposure to emerging trends or niche markets.

Finally, make sure the ETF aligns with your overall goals. If you’re going to want to access the funds sooner, you’ll want an ETF that’s aligned with higher growth. However, there are also ETFs focused on retirement years. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s one for you.

An option to consider

Now, if you’re new to investing, a strong option to consider is BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF (TSX:ZGQ). This ETF aims to replicate the performance of the MSCI All Country World High Quality Index. This index consists of high-quality companies from both developed and emerging markets around the world. 

The ETF invests in companies that exhibit strong financials and stable earnings. These companies typically have high return on equity, low debt-to-equity ratios, and consistent profitability. The focus on high-quality companies aims to provide investors with exposure to companies with durable competitive advantages and strong fundamentals.

Shares of the ETF are already up 14% year to date, with a 1.22% dividend yield. Over time, the company has climbed by 215% in the last decade alone! And at a fairly steady clip. So, if you’re new to investing and want to get started, ZGQ ETF is certainly an excellent place to start.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

Why Pet Valu Stock Fell on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pet Valu (TSX:PET) stock fell as the stock reported earnings that demonstrated slower growth and profitability during the first quarter.

Read more »

5G chip
Tech Stocks

Forget the “Magnificent Seven”: 1 TSX Tech Stock to Buy Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks are certainly impressive, but they're also pricey. Which is why this tech stock is a far…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy Aritzia Stock While It’s Below $40?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Aritzia stock (TSX:ATZ) surged in the pandemic, only to drop by half. But now, with shares up 12% in the…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Stocks for Beginners

NFI Group Stock Is Up 18% After Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NFI stock (TSX:NFI) saw shares surge after reporting strong earnings with a narrowing loss, and even more growth due this…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to generate decades of passive income? Here's a trio of stocks that can help you accomplish that goal over…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

2 Fantastic Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have already surged in share price this year but should have even more coming in the years…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Stocks for Beginners

1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 65% to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a great growth stock to buy and hold for decades? You may want to consider this ridiculously undervalued growth…

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Dividend Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: Canadian Tire or Dollarama?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks have had a long history of growth, and continue to be in demand during market volatility. But…

Read more »