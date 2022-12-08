Home » Investing » Even at $60 Oil, These Energy Stocks Are Still Ridiculously Cheap

Even at $60 Oil, These Energy Stocks Are Still Ridiculously Cheap

Oil stocks like Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) are undervalued, even if crude drops.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Prominent oil buyers across the world have collectively decided to cap the price of oil exported from Russia. Last week, members of the G7 and European Union bloc of nations decided to implement a US$60 price cap on crude oil exported from Russia. 

Will this new cap have any impact? What does it mean for Canadian oil stocks? Here’s a closer look. 

Oil price cap

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude currently trades at U.S.$74. However, crude exported from Russia (Ural) is much cheaper, currently trading at US$62. That’s because most G7 and E.U. nations already have a ban on Russian crude. That has compelled the country to sell its resources to China and India at a discount. 

The new price cap isn’t much lower than the current price of Russian crude. However, it does prevent oil tankers from getting insurance on their vessels if they accept Russian crude at higher prices. U.S. and European financial institutions dominate over 90% of this insurance market. 

The price cap also gives Russia’s biggest customers — India and China — an excuse to pay less. So, the cap could have some impact. 

Nevertheless, the global energy market is still supply constrained. Crude oil could be expensive for the foreseeable future. And Canadian oil stocks are still relatively cheap.  

Canadian oil stocks

Eric Nuttall, a partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, calculated the profitability of Canadian oil producers under the assumption that a barrel of WTI would settle at US$70. Based on his analysis, the average Canadian oil stock generates a free cash flow yield of roughly 19% at these prices. 

In other words, Canadian oil companies are immensely profitable and undervalued, even if oil isn’t trading at a record high. 

Smaller producers such as Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) and Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) are cheaper than their peers. Tamarack Valley produces a free cash flow yield of roughly 23% if WTI is at US$70. Baytex, meanwhile, generates a yield of 19% at similar levels. 

Both stocks have outperformed the TSX Index this year. Tamarack is up 16.4% year to date, while Baytex is up 56.7% over the same period. This outperformance could continue in 2023. 

Of course, this is the base-case scenario. These oil stocks are undervalued and lucrative at current levels. The price of oil could surge higher if global supply is disrupted or another geopolitical issue emerges. It could also decline if the upcoming recession is more severe than we expect. 

Investors need to carefully consider both these scenarios before investing in Canada’s energy sector. 

Bottom line

Oil prices have declined in recent months. The G7 and E.U.’s new price cap on Russian crude could have a small impact, too. However, Canadian oil stocks have already priced in these factors. They’re arguably undervalued. If you’re seeking passive income or a contrarian bet on global energy, take a closer look at this sector. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 8

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile ahead of the U.S. inflation data and the Fed’s interest rate decision, which are due…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Energy Stocks

Is Algonquin a Good Long-Term Buy Right Now?

| Adam Othman

After a steep 44% drop, Algonquin boasts high-yielding dividends, and it might be a good asset to buy and hold…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Whatever You Do, Don’t Sell Suncor Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada's oil sands king believes it can generate the highest long-term value for shareholders by keeping its retail business.

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Energy Stocks

I’m Buzzing on These 3 Energy Stocks for 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three energy stocks remain attractive buys for 2023 due to stronger balance sheets from continuous debt reductions and growing free…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

CNQ Stock Fell by 1.7% in November: Is it a Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

CNQ stock is down in recent days after a relatively stable November. Is the dip a good opportunity to buy?

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Energy Stocks

Selling Losers Before 2023? Buy these TSX Winners With the Proceeds

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two TSX stocks that could outperform next year.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Stock Fell 3% in November: Is it a Buy Today?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

As energy prices remain high, cash flows at Cenovus are soaring, with shareholder returns not far behind, as dividends are…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

3 Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy in December 2022

| Robin Brown

2023 could be another great year for TSX energy stocks. Here are three to consider buying before the new year.

Read more »