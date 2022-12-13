Home » Investing » Just Released: The 5 Best Stocks to Buy in December 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just Released: The 5 Best Stocks to Buy in December 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada “Best Buys Now” Pick #1: AbCellera (NASDAQ:ABCL) AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) develops antibodies to …

Latest posts by Nate Parmelee (see all)
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank wrapped in Christmas string lights

Source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

AbCellera (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) develops antibodies to treat infectious diseases. Its AI-powered technology decodes and analyzes antibody responses to engineer new antibody drug candidates for its partners.

After nearly touching $15 last month, AbCellera has declined by 24%, and it’s once again at a price where I feel you’re getting all the potential long-term returns at an attractive price. If you’re looking for why the shares have fallen of late, I think it’s most likely because AbCellera’s sales over the last couple of quarters have been weaker than they were over the previous two quarters.

In my view, the current sales were always gravy and not the real story. These sales come almost entirely —there are some research fees included for hitting milestones — from the sales of two COVID-19 treatments developed in conjunction with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY); one remains the only approved treatment that is effective against both the current dominant covid strains and past ones.

Our thesis for AbCellera is that these sales are bound to decline over time and are mostly about providing a source of capital to fund the expansion of the business without diluting shareholders. The cash from these sales has actually proven a little more valuable because it has allowed AbCellera to invest in the development of several drug candidates alongside partners with the opportunity to have partial ownership — and a share of the profits — if these drugs get regulatory approval.

The extra cash in the bank has also given AbCellera the financial strength to hold firm on higher royalty rates on the conventional research work done for clients. In short, the long-term benefits of a strong balance sheet have made an already attractive royalty model even more compelling.

The long-term revenue potential continues to get more attractive, too. As of the end of the third quarter, AbCellera had 164 programs under contract with 38 unique clients. That’s 23 more than it had a year ago. During the last quarter, work started on four new programs and all four were for products where AbCellera would get a royalty if the research work leads to commercial treatments. Finally, one more product entered phase one of clinical trials during the quarter, giving AbCellera seven products currently in testing.

If you’re still worried about a dry period before revenue from these new drugs kick in, the company had some good news here, too. While its testing shows the current treatments it developed with Eli Lilly do not work against the two emerging strains of covid, it has identified a modified compound with Eli Lilly that does work. So, there is still a chance that the covid sales stream continues as the rest of the business grows.

With nearly $900 million in cash and no debt, ongoing sales of COVID-19 treatments, better terms getting negotiated on new research contracts, and more candidates entering clinical trials the long-term potential of AbCellera remains very bright.

Nathan Parmelee has positions in AbCellera Biologics. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbCellera Biologics.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

logo

Want All 5 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Investing

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Investing

Should You Invest in Real Estate Stocks Right Now?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canada’s housing market still faces challenges, but now may be the time to buy real estate stocks like EQB Inc.…

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy if They Took a Dip

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three top-ranked growth stocks are exciting investment prospects, especially if you can buy them on the dip this year-end.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are two great TSX growth stocks to consider in 2023.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

4 TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are top 4our TSX stocks to buy for beginners.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

| Tony Dong

Here are some easy investment options for low- and high-risk investors alike.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Canadians: 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for international stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three great foreign companies to invest in…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The release of key U.S. inflation numbers is likely to give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

| Puja Tayal

A dividend aristocrat keeps your investment relatively stable, and a regular and growing dividend keeps passive income coming for years.

Read more »