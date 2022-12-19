Home » Investing » Is Cameco Stock a Buy Now?

Is Cameco Stock a Buy Now?

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a high-risk growth pick for many long-term investors. But is Cameco stock a buy now?

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
question marks written reminders tickets

Image source: Getty Images

Is your portfolio diversified? Finding one or more stocks to augment your portfolio is always a good idea. Identifying one or more stocks that are stellar buys in the following years of decline is even better. Cameco (TSX:CCO) is one such stock, but is Cameco stock a buy now?

Let’s try to answer that question.

A quick history of Cameco

For those that are unfamiliar with the stock, Cameco is one of the largest uranium miners on the planet. Once mined, the uranium that Cameco produces serves as fuel for nuclear reactors around the world.

Long-term contracts for that uranium help provide Cameco with a recurring source of revenue that often spans a decade or more in duration. It’s an intriguing business model, with some similarities to how traditional utilities generate a stable and recurring revenue stream.

The one notable difference is that uranium, which trades on the market like other commodities is a commodity that people have strong emotions about. A reactor accident, or the fear of one, often sends uranium prices and, by extension, demand plummeting.

And that’s precisely what happened following the Fukushima disaster in Japan over a decade ago. Uranium prices, which were hovering near US$60 per pound at the time, dropped to the mid-US$20s per pound over the following years.

This left Cameco mining a product that was dropping in price and nobody wanted to buy. The result was Cameco cutting production, shuttering facilities, and slashing costs until the market improved.

And it did begin to improve, just as the pandemic kicked off. As of the time of writing, the spot price for uranium is hovering shy of US$50, while Cameco’s stock price is up 70% over the trailing two-year period.

The stock is also beating the market in 2022, up over 5% year to date. That still doesn’t answer the question: is Cameco stock a buy now?

Cameco today: Very different and full of potential

Fortunately, the demand for nuclear power and all renewable energy types is growing. There are over 50 reactors under construction globally, and hundreds more that are proposed or in various stages of approval.

In other words, there’s no shortage of would-be customers for Cameco’s uranium fuel.

The improvement across the market is beginning to be seen in Cameco’s quarterly updates. In the most recent quarter, Cameco reported $389 million in revenue, reflecting an 8% increase over the same period last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $10 million, or $0.03 per adjusted and diluted share. By way of comparison, in the same period last year, Cameco posted an adjusted net loss of $54 million, or $0.14 adjusted loss per adjusted and diluted share.

There’s one other notable point to mention. Cameco’s recent acquisition of Westinghouse is a shift for the company, moving it closer to the lucrative utility market. To put it another way, nearly half of the active nuclear reactors around the world are serviced by Westinghouse,

With nuclear power growing in importance, the opportunity for long-term growth is worth exploring.

Is Cameco stock a buy now?

All stocks carry risk, and long-term investors know first-hand that includes Cameco. The growing need for renewable power sources that could be stood up quickly has helped accelerate demand for nuclear reactors.

In my opinion, Cameco is in a unique long-term growth position. In short, the company can offer investors some growth but should only be a small part of a much larger, well-diversified, long-term portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Minor early morning gains in commodity prices could take the main TSX index slightly higher at the open today.

Read more »

Champagne poured into a row of flutes
Energy Stocks

3 Top TSX Value Stocks to Buy Ahead of 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

These TSX value stocks could play well next year.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Thursday, December 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Renewed fears about a looming recession could drive TSX stocks lower today.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top Mining Stocks in Canada to Buy in December 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three mining stocks are top picks this December for growth investors searching for potential winners and multi-baggers in 2023.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 14

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Fed’s latest interest rate decision and economic projections are likely to set the tone for TSX stocks today.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 9

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain choppy ahead of the U.S. Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision due next week.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Why You Should Invest Your Room ASAP With These 3 Stocks

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right TFSA stocks for your portfolio might take some time. But with the right choices, you can stick…

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

These 2 Stocks Have a Lot of Risk But Their Upside Could be Huge

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for an alternative option for your portfolio? These two stocks have a lot of risk now, but their long-term…

Read more »