Home » Investing » This TSX Stock Is Delightfully Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

This TSX Stock Is Delightfully Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a dirt-cheap dividend payer that may be one of the best bets you’ll make before 2023.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

It’s not easy to be a net buyer of securities these days, with the 60/40 (60% stocks, 40% bonds) portfolio enduring one of its worst years in recent memory. Undoubtedly, buying in a bear market entails pain. Just how much pain remains the million-dollar question. Eventually, the bear will end, and stocks will be back to climbing higher on the back of earnings. For now, investors are worried that the next quarter could hold a recession.

The implications on earnings are unclear. Regardless, many bearish folks out there don’t seem to be willing to give firms the benefit of the doubt. Not when the U.S. Federal Reserve is showing no signs of taking a dovish tilt. Even without any dovish stance, I think the best-in-breed stocks can continue moving higher, even as the macro tides continue to weigh.

Cheap stocks with dividends may be best bets in a recession

At the end of the day, it’s earnings and solid company-specific management that can help companies overcome tough environments. Though a recession may be viewed as a negative, there are individual companies out there that can take market share away from rivals while continuing to keep earnings growing at a steady pace.

Further, recessions may be a time to take a step back to consider the long-term picture. By focusing on operational efficiencies, firms can focus on improving margins. Such margin efforts could lead to long-lasting enhancements that could outlive this recession and bear market.

In this piece, we’ll have a look at one dividend payer that’s trading at a pretty enticing multiple. The firm also has the ability to hold its own once the recession arrives. Even as the bear continues to eat away at coming quarters, I think the valuation and expectations are low enough to make for a compelling risk/reward scenario for those with investment horizons of at least 10 years.

Indeed, low returns could plague us for another year or two. With that in mind, dirt-cheap stocks with juicy dividends could be key to achieving the best results in an era where growth no longer excites your average investor.

BMO stock: A top TSX Canadian bank stock with a rock-solid dividend

Consider shares of Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), a Canadian banking underdog that’s poised to continue expanding south of the border. Indeed, U.S. banking has served as a great growth outlet for the Big Six Canadian banks. As a U.S.-heavy bank, BMO is arguably one of the most intriguing long-term growth stories in the banking scene.

Recently, a BMO analyst stated that “flat is the new normal” for shares of the Canadian banks. Indeed, many Canadian investors are familiar with the flat ride over the past five years. Over the timespan, BMO stock clocked in around 20% in gains. Indeed, the “flat” ride may not be exciting by any stretch of the imagination. However, I think the swollen dividends make for tempting buys, especially after dips.

BMO stock is down 20% from its recent peak. The dividend is now flirting with 5% (currently at 4.7%), with a 6.09 price-to-earnings multiple. That’s incredibly cheap for a dividend juggernaut that’s continued to keep spoiling investors in a recession year.

Further, I’d argue BMO is one of the Canadian banks that could overcome the “flat” performance, thanks to prudent mergers and acquisitions. The acquisition of Bank of the West is one of many deals that can help BMO gain a bit of ground on peers, which are likelier to flatline.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Bank Of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Growth stocks have generally performed poorly this year. However, these quality picks can get you much richer over the next…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

4 High-Yield Dividends to Buy Today

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for big dividends that are relatively safe? These four Canadian stocks could earn you heaps of passive…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Do you have $1,000 to invest? These TSX stocks can deliver multi-fold returns in the medium to long term.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 21

| Jitendra Parashar

Strengthening oil prices could take the TSX energy stocks higher at the open today.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have delivered great returns for patient investors.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Investing

2 Overlooked Stocks That Smart Investors Aren’t Dismissing

| Joey Frenette

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) and Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) are mid-cap gems that are worth looking into right here.

Read more »

value for money
Energy Stocks

Why This Energy Giant Looks Like a Major Bargain 

| Daniel Da Costa

This energy giant is a top stock to buy now, as it's highly reliable, pays a significant dividend, and is…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks and Earn $304 Each Month in Passive Income in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how your TFSA can help you earn tax-free, monthly passive income for years to come.

Read more »