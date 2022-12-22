Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years — Or Sooner

3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years — Or Sooner

You can buy these three of the best Canadian high-growth stocks now to hold for the next decade.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

High-growth stocks saw a massive crash in 2022 due to growing macroeconomic concerns led initially by high inflation and geopolitical tensions. No matter how pessimistically you think at the moment, today’s bear market will eventually turn into a bull market in the future. Given that, it could be the right time you add some fundamentally strong high-growth stocks to your portfolio.

In this article, I’ll highlight three of the best Canadian high-growth stocks that could have a combined value of nearly $1 trillion or more in the next decade or sooner.

BlackBerry stock

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) has seen slightly less than 60% value erosion in 2022 so far to trade at $5.10 per share. The Waterloo-based tech firm currently has a market cap of nearly $3 billion and generates most of its revenue from its cybersecurity software segment.

As businesses globally have cut their costs to deal with the economic environment this year, the sales growth trend of BlackBerry’s cybersecurity segment has declined. Nonetheless, consistently growing demand for its QNX operating system from the auto industry continued to strengthen its IoT (Internet of Things) segment performance. The growth in its IoT segment is likely to improve massively in the coming years due mainly to its efforts to develop advanced technological solutions for autonomous vehicles. Given that, a sharp crash in BB stock this year could be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy it at a bargain.

Shopify stock

Slightly more than a year ago, the Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify (TSX:SHOP) was trading close to its record highs. Since then, the stock has tanked by nearly 78% to currently trade at $49.26 per share, partly due to the broader market selloff. Despite these losses, the stock currently has a market cap of $62 billion. And based on its future growth potential, I wouldn’t be surprised if this value multiplies fast in the coming years.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday weakened, the total sales of Shopify merchants reached a new record of US$7.5 billion, showcasing the consistent strength of its platform. In the last year, Shopify’s financial growth rate has significantly declined on a year-over-year basis amid reopening economies in the post-pandemic era. Nonetheless, the demand for its easy-to-use e-commerce services remains solid and is expected to rise further in the coming years with more business trying to build their online presence. This should boost SHOP’s sales and earnings growth in the coming years and help its stock rally.

Constellation Software stock

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is another fundamentally strong high-growth stock in Canada that has the potential to grow significantly in value in the long term. This Toronto-headquartered tech firm has a market cap of $45.4 billion at the moment, as its stock trades at $2,144.50 per share with 10.2% year-to-date value erosion.

Interestingly, despite its sharp losses in 2022, CSU stock has delivered more than 1,700% positive returns to investors in the last 10 years, even after excluding dividends. Despite industry-wide challenges, Constellation Software continued to post strong growth in the first three quarters of 2022 with the help of its continued strategic acquisitions. Moreover, its strong financial position, robust cash flows, and ability to perform well, even in the difficult economic environment, make CSU stand out from most other high-growth stocks, making it worth considering for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks’ High-Growth Prospects + Low Prices = Superior Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth potential and discounted stock prices, these three high-growth stocks could multiply your investment over the next…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Will Shopify Ever Be a $100 Billion Stock Again?

| Andrew Button

Shopify stock once had a $100 billion market cap. Could it get back there?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

1 Undervalued Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX growth stocks such as Dye & Durham have trailed the broader market in 2022. But here's why DND stock…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Sneha Nahata

Investors planning to invest in equity market can consider buying this TSX stock to outperform the broader market by a…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Do you have $1,000 to invest? These TSX stocks can deliver multi-fold returns in the medium to long term.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 70% That Could Rally in the Next Bull Market

| Andrew Button

Growth stocks like Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) are down 80% this year. Is it time to buy?

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

Is Well Health Stock a Buy in December 2022?

| Aditya Raghunath

Well Health is a beaten-down TSX stock that should be on the radar of growth and value-seeking investors right now.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians looking for long-term investments in robust markets can make a savvy move by taking positions in two growth stocks.

Read more »