Home » Investing » Loblaw Stock – Can it Keep Outperforming in 2023?

Loblaw Stock – Can it Keep Outperforming in 2023?

Loblaw stock had another great year, but the valuation is getting a tad stretched versus recent historical averages.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
eat food

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a nasty year for the broader stock market, but top grocery plays like Loblaw (TSX:L) have enjoyed some of the best gains in years. Indeed, the one-two punch of high inflation and fading economic growth prospects have helped power Loblaw’s profits to impressive heights. Undoubtedly, the whole grocery space has benefited from higher foot traffic. Better deals at Loblaw-owned stores and committing to price freezes amid rampant food price inflation have helped the firm gain ground in a competitive environment.

Though Loblaw’s a top performer amid increasingly stagflationary conditions, Loblaw can thank more than the economy. The management team has done a great job of making it through various obstacles. Its purchasing and pricing power has grown to be respectable. Going into the New Year, there are plenty of reasons to think more of the same could be in store for Loblaw. As a recession hits, inflation could take a backseat, and Loblaw may be ready to go another leg higher.

Loblaw stock: Don’t wait for a steep plunge — it may not happen!

Now, Loblaw stock’s rally has been quite stretched over the past year, led higher by solid quarters. The stock is up more than 20% year to date, while the S&P 500 is back in bear market mode (down around 20% from its December 2021 peak). Despite the solid yearly gains, the rally has slowed pace. There’s some concern that this slow pace could precede a pullback.

Arguably, I think the pullback (the stock corrected nearly 15% in the fall) has already come and gone. As the Canadian grocer flirts with new highs, I still think the stock is a great buy. At 19.5 times trailing price-to-earnings, Loblaw stock is modestly valued. Further, the 1.31%-yielding dividend is bound to grow at an above-average rate from here, as the firm continues to give budget-constrained consumers a better value proposition.

Loblaw claims to have saved its shoppers $500 million by not taking advantage of “bogus price hikes.” Indeed, inflation has made it harder to tell what’s cheap and what’s expensive. With a strong private label line-up and many loyal customers, 2023 is shaping up to be another sound year for one of the most resilient firms on the TSX Index.

Loblaw stock: Looks like a winner that could keep winning

Simply put, Loblaw is firing on all cylinders and I see few reasons why Canadians should look to take profits off the table here. Though Loblaw stock may not be in for another 2021-esque pop (shares surged more than 50%), I do view the name as a great defensive stock with the potential to deliver solid capital gains.

Now, I’m not a fan of chasing hot stocks while they’re at or around their all-time highs. However, Loblaw has the earnings and fundamentals to back its rally up. Arguably, the stock is still cheap, as a recession moves closer with every day.

Santa Claus may not be coming to town this year. But at the very least, Loblaw stock remains a gift that TFSA investors may wish to consider with their New Year’s contribution (it’s been raised by $6,500 for 2023 due to inflation).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Top TSX Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

If you want to invest $1,000 in stocks that can grow significantly, here are two of the best TSX stocks…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Top TSX Stocks

3 Top-Performing TSX Stocks It’s Not Too Late to Buy

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top-performing TSX stocks could continue outperforming the broader equity markets in the coming quarters.

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Top TSX Stocks

Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom – These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cineplex stock is one of two top stocks that are on sale now and setting up for long-term gains regardless…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Top TSX Stocks

Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid business models and stable cash flows, these TSX stocks could be steady investments in this volatile market.

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Top TSX Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Together for Ultimate Balance

| Joey Frenette

Lightspeed Commerce and Fortis are great stocks for young Canadians to buy together for the New Year.

Read more »

top tsx growth stocks to buy
Top TSX Stocks

Top 10 Growth Stocks in Canada for December 2022

| Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writer investors to share their best growth stock ideas for the rest of 2022. Here's what…

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Top TSX Stocks

2 Fallen TSX Market Darlings That are Beyond Oversold

| Joey Frenette

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) and Shopify (TSX:SHOP) are under serious pressure right now.

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Top TSX Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Magna Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Magna International (TSX:MG) stock retains potential upside after a near 20% rally over the past month. There's one key risk…

Read more »