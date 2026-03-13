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How to Use Your TFSA to Average $2400 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

Income-seeking investors should consider these picks to build a tax-free passive portfolio with some of the best Canadian dividend stocks on the market.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
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Key Points
  • Reliable Tax-Free Income with TFSAs: Using a TFSA allows investors to generate a reliable, tax-free passive income stream without the impact of taxes, enhancing the compounding effect over time.
  • Diverse High-Yield Stock Options: Pembina Pipeline, SmartCentres REIT, and BCE are standout stocks for income generation, offering stable, recurring cash flows and attractive yields.
  • Maximizing Returns with a $45,000 Portfolio: Investing $15,000 in each highlighted stock can generate significant passive income, with yields of 4.68% for Pembina, 6.96% for SmartCentres, and 5.0% for BCE, sheltered from taxes by the TFSA.

Building an engine that can provide a reliable, recurring tax-free passive income stream is the dream of every investor. Using a TFSA is one of the easiest ways to meet that goal, as the income generated isn’t reduced by withholding or other taxes. This allows the compounding effect to become more meaningful over time.

But which stocks should investors turn to in order to generate that tax-free passive income? There’s no shortage of great picks on the market, but there are some standouts for investors to consider. Those stocks are income-producers that provide predictable, recurring cash flows and, in some cases, offer decades of consistent, stable payments.

Here’s a look at three stocks that can help to build that tax-free passive income stream. Each offers something different, whether it’s diversification, growing income or just decades of payments.

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Source: Getty Images

Pipelines offer stability

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is a midstream energy company that generates steady, fee‑based cash flow from transporting and processing energy products. That translates into a stable, defensive revenue stream, making it ideal for those seeking a recurring, tax-free passive income stream.

Turning to dividends, Pembina currently offers a quarterly dividend and has a long history of paying out that dividend going back over two decades without fail.

Pembina has also provided investors with near annual upticks to that dividend over the past decade. As of the time of writing, Pembina offers investors a robust 4.7% yield.

REITs offer monthly income

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is one of Canada’s most defensive REITs. SmartCentres focuses on retail properties and has Walmart as its key anchor tenant.

These retail locations tend to remain resilient even during economic slowdowns, helping support a high and stable distribution. This makes SmartCentres a uniquely defensive pick with one of the best yields on the market.

As of the time of writing, SmartCentres offers a yield of 7%. That translates into a meaningful income while offering exposure to a real estate segment that continues to demonstrate durability.

Telecoms offer defensive appeal

One final option for investors seeking tax-free passive income is BCE(TSX:BCE). BCE is one of Canada’s largest telecom companies, offering essential subscription-based services like wireless, internet, and TV.

Telecoms like BCE generate a stable cash flow, and by extension, that leads to a stable dividend. In the case of BCE, the company has been paying out dividends for well over a century without ever missing a payment.

In recent years, BCE’s stock has undergone a valuation reset, pushing its yield to the higher end. That reset was largely fueled by higher interest rates, which impact capital-heavy businesses like telecoms.

BCE responded by cutting staff, suspending its annual dividend increase and then finally cutting its dividend. Despite those moves, BCE’s yield still works out to a competitive 5%.

The company has also resumed growth, with the stock showing a respectable 8% gain year-to-date.

How much tax-free passive income can you generate?

By combining the above three stocks, investors can build out a diversified tax-free passive income portfolio. Here’s an example of how the income breaks down based on current yields, assuming a $15,000 investment in each.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber Of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Pembina Pipeline$61.26244$2.84$692.96Quarterly
SmartCentres REIT$26.75560$1.85$1,036Monthly
BCE$35.15 426$1.75$745.50Quarterly

Because the TFSA shields all distributions from tax, the income shown above is the exact amount that investors will keep. Investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income can choose to reinvest those dividends. This allows any eventual income to continue growing.

A TFSA built around stable, high‑yield stocks can deliver meaningful passive income year after year. With consistent contributions and a focus on quality dividend payers, a TFSA can become a reliable source of tax‑free income for the long run.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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