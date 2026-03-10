My 3-Stock TFSA Game Plan for 2026

Build a simple, high‑conviction TFSA portfolio for 2026 with three Canadian stocks offering stability, income, and long‑term compounding potential.

Tax‑Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) work best when they are built around quality stocks that compound in the background. That low-maintenance appeal makes them appealing for investors looking to avoid constant trading.

The added contribution room in 2026 allows investors to implement a stellar three-stock TFSA investing strategy that balances stability, income, and long-term compounding. If the right stocks are chosen, they can provide tax-free growth lasting decades.

Three stocks fit the TFSA game plan shortlist in 2026.

Start with the stability anchor

Every TFSA needs a foundation. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) fits that role best. TD is the second-largest of Canada’s big bank stocks. The bank offers a diversified branch network that includes both a solid domestic network at home and a growing international presence in the U.S.

That U.S. presence is the primary growth driver for the bank, where it operates a network stretching from Maine to Florida. That network provides an additional, larger deposit base that augments an already conservative approach to lending.

The result is that TD ranks among the larger financial institutions in the U.S., with strong, stable growth that complements its reliable performance at home.

TD has provided investors with a generous quarterly dividend for over 160 years without fail. Today, that dividend pays out a respectable 3.3% yield. TD has also provided annual bumps to that dividend for over a decade.

For TFSA investors seeking a stock with dependable dividends, moderate growth and lower volatility, TD fits that description for any portfolio.

Add in the income engine

While TD provides the stability for a TFSA portfolio, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) can provide the cash flow. Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the continent.

The company generates the bulk of its revenue from its pipeline business, which contains both crude and natural gas segments. The pipeline operates under contracted long-term agreements, generating revenue like a toll road.

The sheer volume of crude and natural gas Enbridge hauls handily makes it one of the most defensive options on the market. The stable and recurring revenue stream generated by the pipeline business isn’t the only area where Enbridge excels.

Enbridge also boasts a natural gas utility and renewable energy operation. Both segments continue to grow, and Enbridge’s gas utility in particular has grown to become one of the largest natural gas utilities in North America. Like the pipeline operation, both segments offer regulated, contract-based, reliable revenue streams that operate like a utility.

That stable, reliable revenue makes Enbridge a top pick among investors. Turning to income, Enbridge offers a quarterly dividend with a 5.3% yield, making it one of the better-paying dividends on the market.

The company has also amassed a streak of over 30 consecutive years of annual increases. That fact alone elevates Enbridge to a must-have position for TFSA investors seeking long-term income.

Add in the long‑term compounder

The final piece of the TFSA portfolio puzzle is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). CN is one of the largest railway stocks on the continent. The company offers one of the largest defensive moats on the market.

That’s because the railway hauls over $250 billion worth of goods each year, across its massive network that connects three coastlines. Even better, those goods are diversified across the entire market, comprising anything from automotive parts and chemicals to crude oil and wheat.

For any would-be competitor to emerge and challenge CN would require decades of construction and cost tens of billions. That defensive moat gives CN pricing power, consistent volume, and a long record of earnings growth.

The final part is CN’s dividend. The 2.5% yield may seem smaller, but this is a long-term compounder stock. CN has raised its dividend for more than 30 years and has delivered exceptional long‑term returns through a combination of revenue growth, margin expansion, and share buybacks.

TFSA investors: Invest today

A TFSA doesn’t need to be complicated to be effective. TD provides stability and dividend consistency. Enbridge delivers high‑yield income that compounds tax‑free. CN Rail adds long‑term growth and a wide moat.

Together, they create a balanced, durable, three-stock portfolio that can weather market cycles without constant oversight.

In my opinion, they should be part of any well-diversified portfolio.