Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

3 TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Got $1,000 to invest? These three TSX stocks can deliver multi-fold returns in the medium to long term.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.

Source: Getty Images

With the retreat in share prices, investors have plenty of investment opportunities. While several top TSX stocks are now trading considerably below their highs, a few have the potential to recover fast and deliver stellar returns in the medium to long term. So if you could spare $1,000, let’s focus on three TSX stocks that can reach their 52-week highs fast and create new highs.

Aritzia 

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a vertically integrated fashion house, shares of which are down about 21% from their 52-week high. This consumer discretionary stock benefits from the strong demand for the company’s products. The company supports full-price selling of women’s fashions. 

It’s worth highlighting that the company’s sales and earnings have increased at a double-digit rate since 2016. Its revenue and adjusted net income have a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 18% and 28%, respectively. Furthermore, in the first half of FY23, Aritzia’s top line marked 56.5% growth despite macro headwinds. Also, its adjusted EPS registered an increase of 38.6%. 

Aritzia projects its net revenue to reach $3.5–$3.8 billion by FY27, implying a CAGR of 15-17%. Also, its bottom line growth is expected to exceed sales growth. 

The ongoing strength in its e-commerce and retail channel, momentum in the U.S. business, new boutique openings, and expansion in new segments will support its growth and drive its stock price higher. 

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock is down about 43% from its 52-week high and looks attractive at a price-to-earnings multiple of 7.7, which is lower than the pre-COVID level of over 11. While goeasy stock is trading at a discount, it continues to deliver robust sales and earnings growth that shows the strength of its business model. 

So far, in 2022, goeasy’s top line has increased by 26%, which is well above its historical growth rate of approximately 16% (its revenue grew at a CAGR of 16% since 2011). Also, its bottom line recorded an increase of 11% year to date, which is encouraging. 

It continues to benefit from higher loan originations and steady credit and payment performance. Moreover, it returns substantial cash to its shareholders through higher dividend payments.

Management projects double-digit revenue growth in the foreseeable future and expects to expand operating margins by 100 basis points annually. Also, its net charge-off rate is well within the target range. Overall, goeasy is poised to deliver solid returns on the back of solid financials and boost shareholders’ returns through consistent dividend payments. 

Shopify 

Down about 76% from its 52-week high, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a top tech stock to buy and hold at current levels. Thanks to the significant decline, Shopify stock is trading at a next 12-month enterprise value-to-sales multiple of six, which is at a multi-year low. While Shopify’s valuation reflects its strong competitive positioning in the e-commerce space, investments in its platforms and products, and secular sector trends bode well for growth. 

The increased adoption of its POS (point-of-sale) offerings, expansion into new markets, and partnerships with social media companies augur well for growth. Further, Shopify faces easier year-over-year comparisons in the coming quarters, which will likely support its growth. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Stocks for Beginners

2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

| Puja Tayal

It’s time to buy monster stocks as value stocks trade near their 52-week lows. These stocks can probably double your…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks You Can Buy at a Screaming Discount for Passive Income in 2023

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks to buy for passive income are now on sale.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Investing

TFSA Passive Income: How I’m Making $104.50/Month Tax Free Without Lifting a Finger

| Andrew Button

I get $104.50 in passive dividend income per month from stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $173 Per Month in Passive Income Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These monthly paying dividend stocks offer high yield and are attractive investments to generate passive income.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stock Market Predictions for 2023

| Robin Brown

Wondering where TSX stocks will go in 2023? Here are three predictions that could help you succeed in investing and…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Adam Othman

Even though past performance is no guarantee of how a stock might behave in the future, you can still use…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stocks for Beginners

Just Started Investing? 3 TSX Stocks to Launch Your Wealth

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in starting an investment portfolio? Here are three top stocks to consider today!

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $40,000 in These 2 Stocks and Get $240 in Passive Income

| Adam Othman

It's possible to find stable and reliable dividend stocks outside the aristocratic pool, but the income may not help you…

Read more »