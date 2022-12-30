Home » Investing » 2 Trustworthy TSX Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

2 Trustworthy TSX Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

The stock market’s weak performance in 2022 is no reason for long-term investors to be on the sidelines. These two TSX stocks are top buys today.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

The market may be down 10% on the year, but I’d argue that 2022 has felt a lot worse than that. What started out as a strong year quickly turned into a year to forget for many investors. Over the past 12 months, Canadian investors have witnessed extreme levels of volatility with a few hopeful bull runs that quickly faded into more losses.

To make things worse, I’m not expecting volatility to slow down anytime soon. There’s still no shortage of uncertainty in the short-term future of the Canadian economy’s health, with interest rates and inflation at the top of the list of concerns.  

Investing in today’s harsh climate

High interest rates and inflation aren’t entirely to blame for the Canadian stock market’s performance in 2022. What cannot be underestimated is the huge amount of macroenvironment uncertainty. 

Many investors spent 2022 at the edge of their seats following the financial decisions being made by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve. As you’d imagine, that has resulted in plenty of reactionary decisions by investors.

Inflation does seem to be cooling off, but we’ve got a long way to go to return to pre-pandemic levels. Despite that, I certainly do not intend to slow down my investment portfolio contributions. 

If I was investing for the short term, say, the next one to three years, I’d be wary of investing today and would likely be limiting my investment contributions. However, since I’m planning to hold my positions for decades to come, there’s no chance that I’m going to miss out on some of these incredible buying opportunities.

For any investor with a long-term time horizon, I’ve reviewed two top TSX stocks to put on your watch list in January. Through thick and thin, these are two companies that you can count on.

TSX stock #1: Constellation Software

I won’t argue that the tech sector is anywhere near the most stable areas of the market to be investing in right now. However, not all Canadian tech stocks are overpriced, unprofitable companies. Behind the popular names of Canadian tech companies like Shopify and Lightspeed, there are a few dependable tech stocks that are worth serious consideration today.

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a $45 billion tech giant that has quietly been one of the top-performing TSX stocks since it went public close to 20 years ago. Growth rates have slowed, but Constellation Software has not had any trouble continuing to outperform S&P/TSX Composite Index’s returns in recent years.

If you’re looking to add some growth to your portfolio in today’s volatile market, this is the company to buy.

TSX stock #2: Royal Bank of Canada

When it comes to trustworthiness, there aren’t many better options to invest in than the Canadian banks. The Canadian banking sector has been among the most dependable areas of the stock market in recent decades. 

At a market cap nearing $200 billion, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is the largest of the Big Five. The banking giant offers a range of different financial services to both its consumer and corporate customers.

In addition to dependability and market-beating growth potential, RBC, like the rest of the Big Five, offers a top dividend. At today’s stock price, the bank’s annual dividend of $5.28 per share yields above 4%.

There’s never a bad time to invest in a company as dependable as RBC.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Lightspeed Commerce and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $50,000 and Get $26,000 + $200/Month in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you want income and capital upside in your TFSA, here is one way to possibly invest $50,000 to get…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 30

| Jitendra Parashar

The year-end TSX rally may continue today, as investors continue to evaluate their portfolios and adjust their holdings before 2023.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Even though quarterly dividend payouts are the norm, a monthly payout frequency can be more manageable for passive income earners.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Contrarian Stocks for 2023 and Beyond

| Kay Ng

Spread your risk for potentially strong long-term returns by being selective about your contrarian stock picks.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Investing

3 TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Got $1,000 to invest? These three TSX stocks can deliver multi-fold returns in the medium to long term.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Stocks for Beginners

2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

| Puja Tayal

It’s time to buy monster stocks as value stocks trade near their 52-week lows. These stocks can probably double your…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks You Can Buy at a Screaming Discount for Passive Income in 2023

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks to buy for passive income are now on sale.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Investing

TFSA Passive Income: How I’m Making $104.50/Month Tax Free Without Lifting a Finger

| Andrew Button

I get $104.50 in passive dividend income per month from stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Read more »