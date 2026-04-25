Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Before the Next Earnings Surprise

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Before the Next Earnings Surprise

Some earnings-season winners show up before the headlines, with strong momentum, clear catalysts, and room to beat expectations.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Aritzia is growing fast in the U.S., and another strong quarter wouldn’t surprise investors despite the high valuation.
  • OpenText is cheap for software, generates lots of cash, and could pop if cloud and AI growth accelerates.
  • Descartes keeps executing and buying smart add-ons, so steady results could turn into another upside surprise.
10 stocks we like better than Aritzia

When investors try to get ahead of the next earnings surprise, they should usually look for a few simple things. First, they want a business with real momentum, not just a cheap stock. Second, they want a company with a reason to beat expectations, whether that’s stronger demand, expanding margins, or a fresh growth driver the market still underestimates. And third, they want a stock where the story still has room to improve. So, let’s look at three doing just that.

data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

ATZ

Vancouver-based retailer Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) sells fashion under its Everyday Luxury banner and has kept pushing deeper into the United States while also getting more out of digital sales. Over the last year, it kept opening and repositioning boutiques, launched its mobile app, and remained active on the capital side with buybacks and a secondary share offering. None of that changes the core story: demand stayed strong, and the brand kept winning customers even in a tougher consumer backdrop.

The numbers are hard to ignore. In fiscal 2026 third-quarter results, Aritzia stock posted net revenue of $1.04 billion, up 42.8%, while comparable sales jumped 34.3%. For the first nine months, revenue rose 36.5% to $2.52 billion, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to $425.7 million from $245.5 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share surged to $2.10 from $1.14. Aritzia stock is rich, and so the risk is obvious, trading at 44 times earnings. Expectations are high. But when a retailer is still comping that strongly, another upbeat quarter wouldn’t be shocking at all.

OTEX

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) fits as a software company that keeps throwing off cash while trying to convince investors its slower-growth image is too harsh. OpenText stock provides information management software and cloud services, and over the last year, it has kept reshaping the business through asset sales, cloud growth, and new artificial intelligence (AI) and sovereign cloud partnerships. The biggest question around OpenText stock has been whether it can turn a steady business into a more exciting one.

Its recent figures show a business that still has some bite. In fiscal 2026 second-quarter results, OpenText stock reported quarterly revenue of US$1.33 billion, up 3% from the prior quarter, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.13, ahead of the year-ago US$1.11. For the first half of fiscal 2026, total revenue reached US$2.62 billion, annual recurring revenue hit US$2.13 billion, and free cash flow nearly doubled to US$381 million.

What’s more, OpenText stock trades at just 13 times earnings with a 4.9% yield at writing. That’s much cheaper than many software names. The risk is that revenue growth still looks modest, but that also leaves room for an upside jolt if cloud and AI traction improve faster than expected.

DSG

Finally, Descartes (TSX:DSG) sells logistics and supply chain software, quietly building one of the more dependable growth stories on the TSX. Over the last year, it stayed active with acquisitions, including 3GTMS, Finale Inventory, PackageRoute, and OrderMine, while also posting record results and outlining a chief financial officer transition plan. That steady deal-making keeps widening the company’s platform and gives management more ways to squeeze out cross-selling and margin gains.

The earnings trend still looks strong. In fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results, Descartes reported revenue of US$193 million, up from US$188 million in the prior quarter and US$168 million a year earlier. Net income reached US$45.6 million, up from US$37.4 million in the year-ago quarter. For the full fiscal year, net income rose to US$163.8 million from US$143.3 million.

DSG stock trades at about 36 times earnings at the time of writing. That valuation isn’t cheap, so investors are paying for quality. Still, if acquisition gains keep showing up in the numbers, DSG stock looks like the kind of stock that can keep delivering pleasant surprises.

Bottom line

Buying before an earnings surprise is never a sure thing, but these three names offer long-term strength. Aritzia stock has momentum, OpenText has low expectations and strong cash flow, and Descartes has a habit of executing well. That mix gives investors three different ways to play the same idea. Find a company with a live story, a believable catalyst, and enough room to impress. Right now, all three look like they could do just that.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners

The Canadian ETFs That Deserve Far More Attention Than They’re Getting

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian ETFs aren't just being overlooked, they're some of the best funds you can buy in this environment.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Stocks for Beginners

5 Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these TSX stocks if you’re looking to allocate some investment capital to Canadian equities for…

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Energy Stocks

If Oil Hits $100, These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Surge

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If oil really spikes to $100, these three Canadian energy names offer different kinds of torque: a major project ramp,…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Do Well if the Loonie Slides

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A falling loonie can quietly boost Canadian stocks that earn lots of U.S. dollars or sell globally.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Stocks for Beginners

Miners Sold Off: 3 TSX Materials Stocks Worth a Second Look

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Materials stocks have sold off together, but these three miners have company-specific progress that could surprise investors in 2026.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Market Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TMX and A&W offer an unusual volatility-proof combo: one can benefit from market turmoil, and the other leans on everyday…

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

Tariff Headlines Are Back: 2 TSX Stocks Built for the Noise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

As the TSX Index swings between inflation fears and defensive buying, these steadier businesses with local demand and essential goods…

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Set-It-and-Forget-It TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A truly hands-off TFSA works best with boring, essential businesses that can grow and pay you through almost any market.

Read more »