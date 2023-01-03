Home » Investing » Better Buy: Constellation Software vs. Shopify

Better Buy: Constellation Software vs. Shopify

Looking to add some growth to your portfolio in 2023? Here are two top Canadian stocks to consider.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization

Image source: Getty Images

2022 was a year to forget for many growth stocks on the TSX. The Canadian stock market as a whole was down just shy of 10% last year, but many growth companies are entering 2023 trading at huge discounts from all-time highs.

The high-interest-rate environment is one major catalyst for the selloff we’ve seen with growth stocks over the past 12 months. Another driver I’d argue is that the market is still cooling off after its incredible bull run following the initial COVID-19 market crash. 

After the market plunged in early 2020, investors witnessed a rebound that returned significant amounts of gains in a very short period of time. But as we began seeing a return to pre-pandemic living in North America, it’s only natural to have seen some of the high-flying growth stocks of 2020 cool off. 

Investing in high-growth tech stocks

Despite the potential of more volatility in the short term, long-term investors shouldn’t necessarily be shying away from growth stocks in 2023. Particularly in the tech sector, there are plenty of top tech companies trading at must-buy prices today.

For anyone looking to add some growth to their portfolios this year, I’ve reviewed two top tech stocks that are worth serious consideration. 

The two picks are very different from one another. Depending on the investor you are, there may be a clear choice for you. 

Constellation Software

Not many TSX stocks have outperformed Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) since it went public 15 years ago. It’s not only the tech stock’s total return that has been impressive but also the consistency of delivering market-beating gains year after year.

Growth has slowed as the business has matured but Constellation Software still has plenty of market-beating growth left in the tank. As organic revenue growth has slowed, management has increased its focus on acquisitions. A strategy that should serve the company well in the coming years.

Shares are up close to 200% over the past five years. And, in impressive fashion, the stock is trading just 10% below all-time highs.

Constellation Software likely won’t be the fastest-growing tech stock on the TSX in the coming decade. But if you’re looking to add some dependable growth to your portfolio at a reasonable valuation, Constellation Software is the stock for you. 

Shopify

It wasn’t long ago that Shopify (TSX:SHOP) was the largest company on the TSX based on market cap size. But after dropping a staggering nearly 80% since late 2021, Shopify is nowhere near the size of the largest Canadian companies anymore.

Shopify isn’t alone in trading far below all-time highs. High-growth and high-priced tech stocks were amongst the hardest hit in 2022.

But despite the tumultuous past year that Shopify has had, the company’s long-term growth potential is hard to ignore. Revenue growth continues to soar, as the business solidifies its market position in the hugely opportunistic e-commerce market.

Even with the price drop, Shopify isn’t exactly a cheap stock. But for a company loaded with as much growth potential as this tech stock, you’re going to need to pay up.

For investors that are willing to endure more volatility in the short term for multi-bagger growth potential over the long term, Shopify is a company that should be on your radar in 2023. And at these prices, you may want to act quickly.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

| Kay Ng

It's a good time to explore growth stocks for long-term wealth-creation potential. Take time to ease into your positions over…

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Down 45% to 75% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These top TSX growth stocks are trading at significant discounts and have the potential to deliver stellar returns in the…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Make You Rich for Retirement

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Investors with long-term time horizons shouldn’t be on the sidelines right now. Here are two top TSX stocks trading at…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Tesla Is Down 62%: Is This Canadian EV Parts Company Better?

| Andrew Button

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is crashing. Is Magna International (TSX:MG) better?

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Set to Soar Next Bull Market – Should You Buy Now?

| Adam Othman

It's hard to be sure whether all sectors and industries will go up during the bullish phase or some of…

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks I Can’t Get Enough Of

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for tech stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three stocks I can’t get enough of!

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 30

| Jitendra Parashar

The year-end TSX rally may continue today, as investors continue to evaluate their portfolios and adjust their holdings before 2023.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

| Jed Lloren

Here are two growth stocks I’d buy right now without any hesitation.

Read more »