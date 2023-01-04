Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Why TD Stock Fell 9.6% in 2022

Why TD Stock Fell 9.6% in 2022

TD stock beat the market by returning just over 12% per year over the last decade. The quality dividend stock is good for accumulation.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

Stocks go up and down. They appear to move on news in the short run. In the grander scheme of things, the macro economic environment has bigger control in the general movement of the stock market.

Even quality dividend stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) can experience down years. For example, in 2022, TD stock fell 9.6%. If you count the dividends received, the return would have been -6% for the year. This aligns with the market, using iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a proxy, which fell 9% in the period and returned -6.4% in total.

This is perfect for leading into the discussion of why TD stock fell last year — the market generally was down last year.

Reason one: The market was down in 2022

The market exchange-traded fund (ETF) consists primarily of the financials sector (35% of the ETF), the energy sector (18.2%), and the industrials sector (12%). The big Canadian banks, including TD stock, along with the big insurance companies make up a good portion of the financial sector.

When the market ETF falls, it’s likely that most holdings are also in the red. Moreover, bank stocks are sensitive to how well or poorly the economy is doing. So, it’s not surprising that TD stock was down when the market was generally down.

Reason two: TD stock had a good run in 2021

One reason the market was down in 2022 was because it had a good run in 2021. So did TD stock. The market’s total return was 28% in 2021. The big bank stock’s return of just over 40% outperformed the market by 12%.

To dig deeper, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the Canadian economy with freezes in businesses, such as restaurants, hotels, and tourism during 2020. Consequently, it negatively impacted the economy and TD stock, which was sensitive to the economic health. The market and TD stock ended up experiencing a crash, hitting the bottom around late March 2020.

During the pandemic, the Canadian government pumped over $200 billion into the economy as COVID-19 aid, including handing out money to Canadians who couldn’t work and in desperate need of money, as well as provided temporary rent relief to certain retailers. This massive influx in money supply led to a rally in stocks, including TD, in 2021.

If you look at long-term stock price charts, you’ll notice that stocks go up and down. It’s not all that surprising therefore that TD stock fell in 2022 after a run-up in 2021. Additionally, there was at least other reason for its drop.

Reason three: Higher interest rates

While the money supply increased during the pandemic, the opposite — capital tightening — occurred in 2022. The Bank of Canada raised the benchmark interest rate seven times last year. Ultimately, the interest rate jumped by 4.0% in total to 4.25%. The central bank’s goal is to bring the high inflation rate down to its target range of 1% to 3%. The recent inflation rate of 6.8% in November was still too high.

Higher interest rates could drive better results for TD if it’s able to get a higher net interest margin. Simultaneously, higher interest rates increase the borrowing costs of businesses and consumers. So, generally, it’s a negative for the economy and the stock market, which was why stocks were generally down in 2022.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Although it had a correction in 2022, TD stock still trades at a relatively high valuation in the banking industry. Also, the capital-tightening cycle may not be over yet. Additionally, many economists predict a recession to occur this year. Even though most think it will be a soft landing, TD stock and the general market could still experience pressures in the first half of 2023.

That said, analysts believe TD Bank offers relatively high earnings-growth potential. Surely, the stock provides decent passive income from a healthy and growing dividend.

At $87.67 per share at writing, TD stock offers an attractive yield of 4.4%. And analysts believe the stock is undervalued by almost 14%. Therefore, investors can nibble some shares here and add more opportunistically on selloffs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Energy Stocks

These 3 TSX Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks – one each from the energy, financial, and industrial sectors – are set to soar in 2023…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

Is CIBC Stock a Buy in January 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CIBC (TSX:CM) stock dropped 21% in 2022 and now offers an ultra-high yield. But is that enough for investors to…

Read more »

stock data
Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy in January 2023?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia stocks looks cheap right now. Is this a good time to buy or should investors wait?

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Season

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m looking to buy discounted and high-yield bank stocks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) before the new year.

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Bank Stocks

Is goeasy Stock a Buy Today While it’s Down 40% This Year?

| Sneha Nahata

goeasy has compounded investors’ wealth and is poised to deliver stellar returns in the coming years.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Investing in 2 Regional Banks Just Got a Lot More Lucrative

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two regional banks became more enticing investments for 2023, like the Big Banks, for their juicy and higher dividends.

Read more »

Elderly man giving a Christmas present to his wife
Bank Stocks

TSFA or RRSP – Better Place to Stash Cash in 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If a recession hits us hard in 2023, you'll want the ability to take out cash if you need it.…

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Better Buy for Income Investors: CIBC Stock or a GIC?

| Kay Ng

There's no competition between GICs and CIBC. The latter will deliver higher returns in the long run, because it's a…

Read more »