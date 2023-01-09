Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Why Shopify Stock Fell -68.57% in 2022

Why Shopify Stock Fell -68.57% in 2022

Canadian tech stocks were hard hit in 2022, with Shopify suffering in particular.

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Remember the explosive technology sector-driven bull market of 2020 and 2021? When interest rates were slashed to rock bottom during the COVID-19 pandemic, shares of companies like Shopify (TSX:SHOP) soared to outrageous highs, as investors piled into the market.

At its peak, SHOP was trading at around $213 per share on November 19 (adjusted for its latter 10-1 stock split). Today in January 2023, investors can pick up a share for around $48. Over the last year, shares of SHOP are down -68.57%, while the S&P/TSX 60 index is down a mere 9%. What happened?

Why Shopify fell: Macroeconomic

In short, it was a classic example of macroeconomic risk impacting a growth stock from a heavily cyclical sector (technology). Hindsight is 20/20, but I’m surprised such few people realized low interest rates and stimulus cheques couldn’t last forever.

Macroeconomic risk is a broad category that encompasses various negative effects stemming from a slowing or poorly performing economy. An example we saw in 2022 was rising interest rates. All else being equal, rate hikes disincentivize spending, which is intended to help cool inflation.

The downside of this is that many non-essential companies (e.g., non utilities, healthcare, or consumer staples) see reduced demand for their products and services as budgets tighten. This leads to lower margins, earnings, and thus share valuations.

A growth stock like Shopify is only worth as much as another investor (and the market as a whole) is willing to pay for its perceived future growth. If the macroeconomic environment becomes no longer conducive to this growth, buying pressure dissipates, and share prices fall.

Why Shopify fell: Company-specific

I could get into the nitty-gritty of SHOP’s 2022 earnings reports to understand its underperformance, but I think a more holistic approach would be to analyze the letter penned by Shopify’s chief executive officer Tobias Lütke on July 26, when the company announced broad layoffs.

Lütke is much more familiar with the intricacies of SHOP than any analyst will ever be, and his letter is written from a rather candid and honest perspective of self-reflection. I’ve linked it here but have highlighted some key excerpts that I think shed light into why SHOP’s share price tanked the way it did:

“Shopify has always been a company that makes the big strategic bets our merchants demand of us — this is how we succeed. Before the pandemic, ecommerce growth had been steady and predictable. Was this surge to be a temporary effect or a new normal? And so, given what we saw, we placed another bet: We bet that the channel mix — the share of dollars that travel through ecommerce rather than physical retail – would permanently leap ahead by 5 or even 10 years.”

Translation: Lütke and the team bet their growth projections and expansion plans on overtly optimistic forecasts and overextended.

“It’s now clear that bet didn’t pay off. What we see now is the mix reverting to roughly where pre-Covid data would have suggested it should be at this point. Still growing steadily, but it wasn’t a meaningful 5-year leap ahead. Our market share in ecommerce is a lot higher than it is in retail, so this matters. Ultimately, placing this bet was my call to make and I got this wrong.”

Translation: The macroeconomic environment did not pan out the way the management team predicted, and now SHOP is facing lower demand for its services and slower growth prospects.

Alternatives to Shopify

I’m not bullish on SHOP. In my opinion, it combines company-specific risk (investing in a single stock) with sector-specific risk (betting on the cyclical tech sector when rates are still rising and recession risks are afoot). If you are set on investing in tech, I suggest an exchange-traded fund (ETF) for diversification.

My pick here is iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF. This ETF holds 27 Canadian tech sector stocks, with SHOP coming in at 22.78% of its portfolio. You get exposure to SHOP but also to other tech sector stocks for a more diversified, long-term holding.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Economic Turbulence
Tech Stocks

2 Top Wealth Destructors of 2022: Will These TSX Stocks Change Course in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Not all the massively corrected TSX stocks are buys.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

2 Dirt-Cheap TSX Tech Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

These two dirt-cheap TSX tech stocks can deliver outstanding returns on your investments in the long run if you buy…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Tech Stocks

$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Growth stocks had a rough go in 2022, but now could be an incredibly opportunistic time for long-term investors to…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

Is Rogers Stock a Buy in January 2023?

| Daniel Da Costa

With a recession almost certain to materialize in 2023, is Rogers stock worth buying today, or are there better stocks…

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Tech Stocks

The TSX’s Biggest Losers in 2022 (Should You Sell?)

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Shopify stock lost $150 billion of its market value in 2022. Here are the TSX's top 10 biggest losers in…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Why Enghouse Systems Is a Top Stock to Buy in 2023

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Enghouse Systems stock has underperformed the TSX in 2022, but it could do much better than the market over the…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Is WELL Health Stock a Buy in January 2023?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its discounted stock price and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on WELL Health.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

Will Shopify’s Stock Price Soar in 2023?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) could outperform this year, as it recovers from the crash.

Read more »