Home » Investing » 3 Top Stocks I Bought This Week

3 Top Stocks I Bought This Week

This year, I’m loading up on bank stocks like Bank of America and TD Bank.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM

Image source: Getty Images

We’re not even two weeks into 2023, and already I’ve made a few buys. Between foreign stocks, bank stocks and other dividend sectors, I’ve got a lot of things I’m interested in. Markets started off with a bang this year, as the first week of trading closed on a high note, with a 1.58% gain for the TSX on Friday, and 2.2% for the whole week. In this article, I will explore three stocks I bought this week, starting with two foreign stocks and then moving on to one Canadian name.

Bank of America

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is a bank stock I bought this week in anticipation of its upcoming earnings release. BAC releases earnings on Friday, and expectations are pretty muted. Analysts expect Bank of America to earn $0.79 per share, which would be unchanged from the same period last year. I’m not sure I can confidently predict that BAC will beat the earnings estimate, but I do know that the growth in net interest income will be very high.

BAC already reported 24% growth in net interest last quarter due to the Fed’s interest rate hikes, then Mastercard came out and reported that Christmas spending increased 7.6% this year, so it’s very likely that credit card interest will grow a lot. The other components of loan income might be affected by rising defaults and charge-offs, but so far we aren’t seeing a truly staggering increase in those items, so the outlook is looking good.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is a Taiwanese company that (you guessed it) manufactures semiconductors. Technically, a semiconductor is a substance that’s neither a conductor nor an insulator, but in the business world, the term basically means computer chip. That’s what TSM does; it makes computer chips. Specifically, it manufactures the chips that other companies designed, making it a contract manufacturer.

Things are tough for the semiconductor industry this year, but not for TSM, which in its most recent quarter reported:

  • A 47.9% increase in revenue.
  • A 77.7% increase in net income.
  • A 77.8% increase in earnings per share.

It was a solid showing. Many companies reported losses in the third quarter, but TSM delivered strong growth, thanks to its resilient business model and control of 65% of the semiconductor industry.

TD Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a stock I’ve been buying for years, and have made pretty decent money on. It’s a bank like Bank of America, and many of the points I made about BAC apply here, too. However, TD has one factor that makes it stand out compared to BAC:

Deals. TD is currently in the process of buying two U.S. banks: First Horizon and Cowen. First Horizon does about $1 billion a year in earnings, Cowen about $128 million. If these deals close, they will significantly add to TD’s own earnings. The First Horizon deal has faced significant pushback, but the Cowen deal looks very likely to close on schedule. Even if TD only closes the Cowen deal, it’ll see its earnings increase, and the FHN deal would be a real game-changer, as that bank reported strong earnings growth last quarter.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of America  and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of America and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

Is RBC Stock a Buy in January 2023?

| Andrew Walker

Investors who missed the rally off 2020 lows are wondering if this is a good time to buy Royal Bank…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Bank Stocks

2 Oversold Blue-Chip Dividend Heavyweights to Play it Safe

| Joey Frenette

TD stock and another golden opportunity for value investors in Canada in the New Year.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The Best-Returning Canadian Bank Stocks in 2022

| Kay Ng

The best Canadian bank stocks are worthy as core holdings in a diversified investment portfolio. Here's the winner of 2022!

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Bank Stocks

Has CIBC Stock Bottomed Out?

| Andrew Walker

CIBC's share price plunged in 2022. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy BNS Stock or Royal Bank Now?

| Andrew Walker

Bank stocks took a hit last year. Is Bank of Nova Scotia or Royal Bank stock a buy?

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Bank Stocks

Why BMO Stock Lost 10% Last Year – Should You Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Banks continue to look under pressure in 2023, but does BMO stock stand out?

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Why BNS Stock Fell 26% in 2022

| Andrew Walker

Bank Nova Scotia's share price took a beating in 2022. Is BNS stock now oversold?

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

Why TD Stock Fell 9.6% in 2022

| Kay Ng

TD stock beat the market by returning just over 12% per year over the last decade. The quality dividend stock…

Read more »