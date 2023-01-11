Home » Investing » How to Generate Over $550 in Passive Income Each Month — TAX FREE!

How to Generate Over $550 in Passive Income Each Month — TAX FREE!

Canadian investors can churn out huge passive income — TAX FREE! — with stocks like TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX:RNW).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Most successful investors will have found a way to generate consistent passive income. The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is typically lauded for its effectiveness as an instrument for growth. However, it can also by a dynamite source of passive-income generation, as your returns are entirely tax free. Today, I want to discuss how we can generate $550 in passive income in our TFSAs. In this hypothetical, we will utilize the $88,000 of cumulative room available. Let’s jump in.

Here’s an energy stock that can deliver big passive income

Keyera (TSX:KEY) is the first dividend stock I’d look to snatch up in our TFSA today. This Calgary-based company is engaged in the energy infrastructure business. Its shares have climbed 3.1% in the year-over-year period as of close on January 10. Keyera is a great passive-income target right now.

This stock closed at $29.70 per share on January 10, 2023. In our hypothetical, we can snatch up 750 shares for a purchase price of $22,275. Keyera offers a monthly distribution of $0.16 per share. That represents a 6.4% yield. This means we will be able to generate tax-free passive income of $120 with this initial investment.

Don’t sleep in this high-yield green energy stock

TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) is another Calgary-based company that develops, owns, and operates renewable power-generation facilities. Shares of this renewable energy stock have dropped 26% in the year-over-year period. However, the stock is up 5.1% to kick off the new year. This is another great target for passive-income investors.

The green energy stock closed at $11.96 on January 10, 2023. For our hypothetical, we will look to purchase 1,850 shares of TransAlta Renewable for a grand total of $22,126. This green energy stock currently offers a monthly distribution of $0.078 per share, which represents a 7.8% yield. The investment means we can churn out passive income of $144.30 in our TFSA with TransAlta.

One more energy stock that can generate nice passive income

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is a Calgary-based oil and gas royalty company that owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. This energy stock has surged 18% in the year-over-year period. Its shares have dipped 1.4% so far this month.

Shares of Freehold Royalties closed at $14.86 on January 10, 2023. We can snatch up 1,450 shares of this energy stock for a purchase price of $21,547. Freehold Royalties offers a monthly distribution of $0.09 per share, representing a 7.2% yield. This means we can churn out passive income of $130.50 in our TFSA through this energy stock.

You can trust this REIT to deliver big income in a TFSA

Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT.UN) is the fourth and final dividend stock I’d look to snatch up in our hypothetical TFSA. This Calgary-based real estate investment trust (REIT) is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. Its shares have dropped 11% in the year-over-year period.

This REIT closed at $4.43 per share on January 10, 2023. For this final purchase, we can snag 4,950 shares of Slate Office REIT for a grand total of $21,928. The REIT offers a monthly dividend of $0.033 per share. That represents a monster 9% yield. This means we can generate passive income of $163.35 in our hypothetical TFSA.

Bottom line

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
KEY$29.70750$0.16$120Monthly
RNW$11.961,850$0.078$144.30Monthly
FRU$14.861,450$0.09$130.50Monthly
SOT.UN$4.434,950$0.033$163.35Monthly

These investments will allow us to churn out tax-free passive income of $558.15 a month going forward. That will make for a fruitful 2023!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties and Keyera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Automated vehicles
Tech Stocks

Will BlackBerry Stock Recover in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

BlackBerry stock lost 55% last year, notably lagging peers.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Unfairly Overlooked Dividend Stocks (and Where to Find More)

| Adam Othman

A low market valuation and a heavy discount are not a good combination per se, but they can result in…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $500 in Passive Income and $368K in Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all of us have enough to create $500 per month in passive income, but anyone can eventually get there…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

Why Uni-Select Stock Rocketed 66% in 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

Uni-Select stock defied the bear market gravity to surge 66.4% in 2022 after posting solid 217% gains in the previous…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

3 Top Stocks I Bought This Week

| Andrew Button

This year, I'm loading up on bank stocks like Bank of America and TD Bank.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in beating inflation? These dividend stocks could help you do that!

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 1 TSX Stock in 2023, This Would Be it!

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons why I find this top TSX growth stock worth buying in 2023.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

My Take: Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in January 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m looking to snatch up undervalued dividend stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) and others to start the new year.

Read more »