Home » Investing » Is Cenovus Stock a Buy in January 2023?

Is Cenovus Stock a Buy in January 2023?

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock did well last year, but will it do as well this year?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) was one of the best-performing Canadian stocks in 2022. Rising 75% for the year, it easily outperformed the markets. In fact, it outperformed even the average oil stock. For the whole year, TSX energy stocks as a group rose about 32%. So, we have Cenovus vastly outperforming other oil companies and absolutely trouncing the TSX as a whole.

The question is, where do we go from here?

In January 2023, oil prices are down from the summer 2022 levels that led to Cenovus’s windfall profits. In June, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures reached a high of $123, the highest they’d been in decades. This led to billions of dollars in profit for Cenovus and a rapidly rising stock price. Today, this strength in oil prices is no longer with us. We’re likely to see Cenovus’s earnings decline from the prior year quarter, but as you’re about to see, that might not be the end of the world.

Oil prices: Where are they headed?

When you think about oil companies, you can’t help but think about oil prices. Warren Buffett — who famously avoids betting on stock prices — has said several times that his investments in oil stocks were “bets on oil prices.” This makes perfect sense, because oil prices partially determine oil companies’ revenue and profits.

So, where are oil prices headed, and is it somewhere that’s good for Cenovus?

First of all, I don’t think some of the wilder oil price predictions that people have put out there will come true. Last year we saw one major bank call for $380 oil. Just a few weeks ago one said the price of WTI would go to $140. People tend to make wild predictions like this when they see a price trend and become overwhelmed with euphoria. There is little to say that oil prices will go to more than double the highest they’ve ever been. China’s economic re-opening will have an effect, but it isn’t going to double demand overnight.

What I suspect will happen is that oil will stay between $75 and $100 this year. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has cut production by two million barrels a day (about 6% of its total production), and China is re-opening — earlier, I said that the latter item wasn’t as big a factor as some think, but it is a factor. So, we’d expect oil prices to be high by the standards of most of the last decade, but not extremely high like in June 2022.

Cenovus’s financials

In its most recent quarter, CVE delivered the following:

  • $4 billion in operating cash flow, up 37% from the previous quarter, and 91% from the same quarter a year before
  • $2.9 billion in adjusted funds flow, up 26% from the same quarter a year before
  • $1.6 billion in earnings, up 192% from the same quarter a year before

It was a pretty strong showing. Additionally, Cenovus reduced its net debt to $5.3 billion; that reduction in debt will pave the way to lower interest expenses in the future. Overall, we have a solid foundation for strong earnings, even if oil prices remain just “moderately” high, like they are now. I’d say Cenovus stock is a pretty good buy in January 2023.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The important U.S. inflation numbers could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Bank Stocks

2 Undervalued TSX Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar!

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia and another cheap TSX value stock to keep a close watch on this year.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Top Canadian Energy Stocks of 2022 in 2023?

| Puja Tayal

Canada’s energy stocks comprise oil and gas, and renewable energy stocks that move in the opposite direction. Which ones are…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Tech Stocks

3 of the Most Beaten-Down Stocks in 2022: Are They Buys Now?

| Adam Othman

Some of the most beaten-down stocks on the TSX are also among the ones packing explosive growth potential (in the…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks That Could Double Your Capital in the Next Bull Run

| Adam Othman

Not all tech stocks offer the same recovery potential but some can offer market-beating returns when the market finally turns…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want $724 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 12,407 Shares of This TSX Stock in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s one of the most reliable TSX dividend stocks you can buy in 2023 to earn $724 in monthly passive…

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Tech Stocks

Will BlackBerry Stock Recover in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

BlackBerry stock lost 55% last year, notably lagging peers.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Investing

How to Generate Over $550 in Passive Income Each Month — TAX FREE!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors can churn out huge passive income -- TAX FREE! -- with stocks like TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX:RNW).

Read more »