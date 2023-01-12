Home » Investing » Why Tourmaline Oil Stock Returned 80% Last Year

Why Tourmaline Oil Stock Returned 80% Last Year

Tourmaline Oil could continue to beat the market in 2023.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
Burning gas and electric cooker rings

Image source: Getty Images

The oil and gas sector massively outperformed broader markets last year. It returned 55%, while the TSX Composite Index fell 6% amid one of the most volatile years. Interestingly, Canada’s largest natural gas producer, Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU), returned 80% last year, notably beating its peers.

TOU stock has returned 750% since the pandemic.

Demand-supply issues dominated global energy markets after the war broke out in Europe in 2022. As a result, natural gas prices doubled and remarkably benefited producers. Like peer TSX energy names, Tourmaline saw record earnings in 2022.

Thanks to its deleveraging efforts, Tourmaline’s balance sheet has significantly improved since the pandemic. Debt was around 15%–20% of its total capital in 2020, which has now fallen below 3%. This is because it used its excess cash to repay debt and achieve a stronger balance sheet position.

Moreover, TOU paid a total dividend of $7.90 per share last year, almost five times higher than in 2021. This implies an annualized yield of 12.6%, including special dividends. Noteworthy, Tourmaline looks well-placed to pay attractive dividends in 2023 as well.

What’s so special about Tourmaline Oil?

Tourmaline has high-quality reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin with a reserve life of over 75 years. In 2023, it aims to produce 545,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, marginally higher than in 2022. Canada’s largest natural gas producer’s scale and pipeline infrastructure bode well for its business and earnings growth.    

It once seemed that colder weather in Europe would make this energy crisis much more severe. However, gas prices have tumbled in the last few weeks, mainly due to warmer weather. So, this could just be a temporary respite. As Europe tries to shift away from Russia for its gas needs, the prices will likely soar higher once again later in the year.

Apart from its gas production, Tourmaline Oil is Canada’s second-largest condensate producer. Condensate prices generally trade higher than West Texas Intermediate (WTO) Oil. So, TOU stands way taller compared to those who have exposure to heavy oil and, in turn, Western Canadian Select.

So, given its higher production in the strong price environment, Tourmaline will likely keep seeing robust financial growth this year. As per the company guidance, it is expected to post free cash flows of $3.7 billion, a decent 18% growth compared to 2022.

Growth prospects for 2023

Interestingly, Tourmaline Oil stock has come down massively in the last few weeks after gas prices lost steam. Since Q4 2022, TOU has lost 25% of its market value, which makes it an appealing opportunity to enter. The discounted valuation and strong earnings growth prospects will likely create handsome shareholder value this year.

Notably, Tourmaline may have achieved its leverage target in 2022 following its aggressive debt repayments. As a result, a large portion of its free cash flows will now go towards shareholder returns. So, we might see action on the share buyback as well as on the dividend front. While TOU trades near its nine-month lows, discerned investors could consider grabbing this attractive deal.     

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Top Canadian Energy Stocks of 2022 in 2023?

| Puja Tayal

Canada’s energy stocks comprise oil and gas, and renewable energy stocks that move in the opposite direction. Which ones are…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Parex Resources Stock: 1 Cheap Energy Stock That Pays a 5% Dividend

| Kay Ng

Higher-risk investors can nibble some shares in this cheap energy stock that pays a nice 5% yield and provides strong…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Energy Stocks

Vermilion Energy Stock Is Trading Near Its 52-week Lows – Time to Invest?

| Vineet Kulkarni

VET stock has lost 48% since last August, notably lagging peers.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Energy Stocks

2 Cheap Stocks That Could Make You Rich in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two cheap stocks, but winning investments in 2022, could handsomely reward investors this New Year.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy in January 2023

| Robin Brown

Here are two top TSX energy stocks that had a great year in 2022 and could be primed for strong…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Why Tourmaline Oil Corp. Stock Rose 51.3% Last Year

| Tony Dong

Shares of Tourmaline Oil had a strong run-up in 2022. Here's why.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 10

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain flat at the open today, as commodity prices remain largely mixed.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Energy Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 6.8% Yield) to Buy in January 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is an oil and gas royalty company that pays investors a tasty dividend yield right now.

Read more »