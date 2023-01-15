Home » Investing » The 2 Best Canadian Mining Stocks to Buy in January 2023

The 2 Best Canadian Mining Stocks to Buy in January 2023

These two companies are among the best mining stocks to buy right now for investors seeking a hedge against this current market turmoil.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
People walk into a dark underground mine.

Source: Getty Images

In the last quarter of 2022, the S&P/TSX Global Mining Index decreased by more than 11%, which shows a relatively stronger performance than S&P 500’s overall market. The same inflationary pressures and recessionary concerns that have been affecting other industries have also affected mining stocks, but the impact is lower, since the commodities they produce provide value as inflation barriers.

On the other side, goods traded in dollars have suffered from a stronger U.S. dollar. Despite near-term uncertainty, the majority of mined commodities appear to have a promising long-term perspective. Investors looking to dig into mining stocks may want to consider these two mining stocks to buy in 2023. 

Best mining stocks to buy: Agnico Eagle 

The bull market in gold is currently in motion, and top-tier mining firms can provide leverage to the price of gold.

Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM) is a dividend-paying stock with the potential for a large financial gain; therefore, it is deserving of your consideration.

Agnico Eagle has been one of the top senior gold producers last year. The company has entered a novel agreement to acquire Yamana Gold’s Canadian holdings, paying the majority of the price in cash and diluting its stock by only about 8%.

Remarkably, this transaction is completely consistent with Agnico’s strategy to increase production and reserves in nations with favourable mining laws while concentrating on premium assets.

This transaction is being carried out at a reasonable cost, which will eventually result in increased production, reserves, cash flow, and net asset value per share, further solidifying AEM’s position as a preferable substitute for metal.

Right now, Agnico Eagle has a dividend yield of 3% with a quarterly dividend of $0.40 and a share price of $56.

Barrick Gold 

The senior unsecured ratings for Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and all rated subsidiaries have just been raised by Moody’s Investors Service to A3 from Baa1, with a stable outlook.

Moody’s observed that Barrick’s liquidity is excellent in a news release announcing the upgrade, providing a large amount of flexibility to navigate through gold market volatility.

Additionally, Barrick Gold announced that it has finished reconstituting the Reko Diq project after receiving a favourable ruling from Pakistan’s Supreme Court and the passage of necessary legislation.

Reko Diq, one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold prospects around the world, has five stakeholders: three federal state-owned enterprises control 25% of the project, Barrick owns 50%, the province of Balochistan has 15% ownership on a fully funded basis and then another 10% on free carried basis. Indeed, the mining firm has much potential to grow this year. The current trading price of $17 might seem a bit cheap. So, now may be the best time to grab this stock.  

Bottom line

Considering the current scenario and analysts’ predictions, investors might consider investing in these two mining stocks for long-term gains. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Barrick Gold Is the Perfect Cheap Stock for 2023

| Chris MacDonald

Investors looking for relative value in this difficult to understand market may want to take a hard look at Barrick…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The important U.S. inflation numbers could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Buy: Kinross Gold Stock or Franco-Nevada?

| Adam Othman

Gold stocks and ETFs are among the first choices most investors make when the economy is in recession, but the…

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy Gold Stocks In 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors bullish on gold can consider buying mining stocks such as Barrick Gold right now.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

B2Gold Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?  

| Daniel Da Costa

After struggling through 2022 while gold stocks were out of favour, B2Gold has some significant upside in 2023 as interest…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Gold Stocks Could Change Course in 2023: Here Are the 2 Top Bets

| Vineet Kulkarni

What's next for TSX gold stocks?

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Commodity Stocks to Further Diversify Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock and another commodity play could have a surprisingly strong 2023.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Bank Stocks

2 Oversold Blue-Chip Dividend Heavyweights to Play it Safe

| Joey Frenette

TD stock and another golden opportunity for value investors in Canada in the New Year.

Read more »