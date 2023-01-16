Home » Investing » Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

My next TSX stock is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ).

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.

Source: Getty Images

I’m a growth investor, and the current environment is extremely favourable for investors like me. Most investors are too focused on dividend and interest income, which means growth stocks are being overlooked. That creates an opportunity for long-term investors. Here’s a closer look. 

Income stocks are in vogue

Income-seeking investors have plenty of opportunities in 2023. Risk-free instruments such as the Canadian five-year bond and Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) offer annual yields of 2.9% to 5.3% right now. Meanwhile, blue-chip dividend stocks offer 6-8% and small-cap energy stocks could deliver dividend yields of 10% or higher in 2023. 

However, energy stocks and blue chips could deliver lower-than-expected dividends if the upcoming recession is severe. 

Put simply, a conservative investor can safely expect 5-6% yield for the next few years. After that, I expect yields to dip lower. However, I believe some growth stocks can offer substantially higher returns over longer time horizons. That’s why my next TSX stock is an underappreciated growth stock. 

My next TSX stock

Luxury fashion brand Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) has managed to avoid the retail Armageddon so far. While most retailers faced higher prices, lower margins and lackluster consumer sentiment, Aritzia has sustained its pace of expansion.

The company delivered $624.6 million in net revenue in its most recent quarter. That’s 37.8% higher than the previous year. Net income, meanwhile, came in at $70.7 million. Over the past five years, net income has compounded at an annual rate of 29%. 

Aritzia now expects to generate $3.5-$3.8 billion in net revenue in 2027. This implies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-17%. The company also expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin to remain around 19% by 2027. That means roughly $722 million in EBITDA within five years — a CAGR of 15.8% from current levels. 

In other words, if Aritzia can meet its targets it can deliver triple the annual return of a blue-chip high-yield dividend stock. The stock is down 23.7% over the past year and now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 28. That’s why I’m likely to add this to my portfolio in 2023. 

Bottom line

Investors must strike the perfect balance between risk and rewards. In 2023, the best reward for the lowest amount of risk an investor can expect is between 3% and 6%. However, a mildly risky growth stock like Aritzia can deliver nearly triple that gain over the next four to five years. 

For me, the choice is simple. I’d rather take the risk and achieve 15-17% annual returns for the next half-decade. At that rate, I can turn $10,000 into $20,000 by 2027. That’s why luxury fashion brand Aritzia is on my watch list for 2023 and beyond. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Steady Eddies to Provide Passive Income on the Cheap

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT and Telus stock are great dividend stocks for retirees to consider over the long run.

Read more »

stream movies at home
Dividend Stocks

Why BCE Is Worth the Risk

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered investing in a telecom like BCE (TSX:BCE)? Despite a recent dip, here’s why BCE is worth the…

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Investing

My Top Value Stock Pick for 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Nutrien would be my top pick this year, given its healthy growth prospects and cheaper valuation.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock Bay Street Bets Will Double in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

These could be the main reasons why Bay Street analysts expect this Canadian stock to more than double in the…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Will Baytex Energy’s Stock Price Soar in 2023?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) is an excellent dividend stock but may not deliver price appreciation.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Earn $60/Month With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top dividend stocks are exactly what TFSA investors need these days, with payments that come out each and…

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Here’s What’s Coming in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s what you can expect from Shopify stock in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Investing

Fairfax Financial – Is It a Buy in January 2023?

| Andrew Button

Fairfax Financial is managed by legendary value investor Prem Watsa. Does it have anything else going for it?

Read more »