Home » Investing » Canadian Investors: 2 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities

Canadian Investors: 2 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities

Canadian investors can consider buying quality stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure and enjoy market-beating gains in 2023 and beyond.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy diverse people together in the park

Image source: Getty Images

After experiencing a volatile year in 2022, equity investors can now look to boost portfolio returns in the next few years by purchasing quality stocks at depressed valuations. The time is ripe to allocate a portion of your investment capital towards fundamentally strong stocks.

Here, I have identified two such stocks that Canadian investors can buy right now.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A well-diversified company that manages a wide portfolio of physical assets globally, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) should be on your shopping list in 2023. With operations in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia, Brookfield Infrastructure is valued at a market cap of $21.6 billion.

Brookfield’s asset base allows it to generate recurring cash flows across business cycles as they are backed by long-term contracts. These assets include natural gas pipelines, toll roads, ports, railroads, cellular towers, data centers, regulated transmission lines, and more.

Brookfield Infrastructure has already created massive wealth for investors since it went public in early 2008. The stock has returned 1,380% in the last 15 years and still offers investors a forward dividend yield of 4.1%.

The global asset manager has already deployed US$2.8 billion in capital expenditures in the first nine months of 2022, which should allow Brookfield to increase cash flows and dividends going forward. With a sustainable payout ratio, the company expects to increase distribution between 5% and 9% annually in the near term.

Brookfield also aims to expand its base of cash-generating assets inorganically or via acquisitions. For instance, in recent years, it has entered verticals such as communications and data infrastructure on the back of highly accretive acquisitions.

Investors should also note that Brookfield Infrastructure enjoys pricing power and has increased its funds from operations by 24% year over year to US$525 million in Q3 of 2022, despite an inflationary environment.

Brookfield Infrastructure has already deployed US$2.8 billion in capital expenditures in the first nine months of 2022, which should allow it to increase cash flows and dividends going forward.

BIP stock is currently priced at a discount of over 25% compared to consensus price target estimates. After accounting for dividends, total returns will be closer to 30%.

Lululemon Athletica

A Canada-based apparel giant Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is valued at a market cap of US$40.3 billion. Trading 34% below all-time highs, LULU stock has still returned 377% to shareholders in the last 10 years.

In the last 12 months, Lululemon has been wrestling with lower profit margins and high inventory levels. So, it has failed to pass rising costs to customers while also being impacted by lower consumer demand.

However, Lululemon is forecast to increase sales by 28.3% year over year to US$8 billion in fiscal 2023 (ending in January) and by 13.7% to US$9.1 billion in fiscal 2024. Its adjusted earnings are expected to improve from US$7.8 per share in 2022 to US$11.41 per share in 2024.

Valued at 29 times forward earnings, Lululemon might seem expensive. But the company’s strong brand value and stellar growth estimates allow LULU stock to trade at a premium.

Analysts remain bullish on LULU stock and expect it to gain 20% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? 3 Monthly Passive-Income Stocks to Buy Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want passive-income stocks that'll set you up for life, these are the stocks to buy now.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Buying This TSX Stock for Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

This TSX stock is a real estate investment trust that's generating strong returns, as demand and rental income soar.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

| Robin Brown

Don't mind thinking long-term when investing? Check out these three dividend stocks for years of passive income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Passive Income: The Best Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

This one of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks can help you make passive income in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best TSX Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can add TSX giants such as Enbridge to their equity portfolios and benefit from a steady stream of…

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: BCE Stock vs Royal Bank

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Royal Bank are industry leaders. Is one a better bet today for a retirement portfolio?

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Here’s a Diamond in the Rough Yielding Over 6%

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

ChemTrade Logistics is a little known gem, yielding 6.2% and generating record revenues and earnings as demand soars

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks offer healthy dividend yields and stable cash flows to grow your passive income.

Read more »