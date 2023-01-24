Home » Investing » Could Shopify Stock Be a Big Winner in 2023?

Could Shopify Stock Be a Big Winner in 2023?

Shopify is well-positioned to capitalize on the transition toward multichannel selling models and deliver strong growth.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shopping and e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has gained about 45% in three months. Moreover, in 2023, it has appreciated by over 25%. While the uncertain economic environment continues to pose challenges, SHOP stock will likely benefit from the traction in management initiatives to accelerate long-term sales growth and improve year-over-year comparisons. 

Against this background, let’s look at factors that could fuel recovery in Shopify stock. 

Multiple growth catalysts

SHOP was among those top Canadian stocks that eroded its shareholders’ wealth in 2022. Shares of Shopify fell over 73% in 2022, reversing all of its COVID-19 pandemic-led gains. The significant correction in Shopify reflects the normalization of e-commerce trends, valuation concerns, and macro headwinds. 

While the macro headwinds persist, easing inflation could slow the pace of interest rate hikes, boosting technology stocks, including Shopify. Moreover, any improvement in the economy could give a significant boost to Shopify stock. 

As e-commerce penetration as a percentage of total retail sales rises, Shopify, the enabler of omnichannel commerce, is poised to gain from the structural shift in selling models. Further, Shopify’s suite of innovative products, continued investments in retail POS (point-of-sale) offerings, and merchant solutions augur well for future growth. 

Notably, Shopify processed $25 billion of GMV (gross merchandise volume) on Shopify Payments in Q3 (third quarter), up 23% year over year. This also represents 54% of the GMV processed in the quarter through Shopify Payments compared to 49% in the prior-year quarter, implying a higher adoption of its payment offerings. 

Shopify is also witnessing outsized growth in its offline POS offerings. In Q3, its offline GMV growth increased by 35% year over year. As more businesses modernize their POS systems, Shopify will likely benefit from the higher adoption of its offline retail POS offerings. 

Further, Shopify’s continued investments in fulfillment and the addition of Deliverr will likely lead to higher customer conversions and support its growth. Also, its expansion of marketing and sales channels through partnerships with leading internet and social media companies is creating strong GMV growth. The e-commerce site is likely to bring more merchants to its platform. 

Overall, Shopify is well-positioned to capitalize on the transition toward multichannel selling models and deliver strong growth.

Another reason to invest in Shopify stock

The significant decline in Shopify stock from the peak has led to compression in its valuation. Notably, shares of Shopify are trading at a multi-year low. SHOP is trading at a next 12-month enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 8.4, which is one-third of the pre-pandemic levels and reflects a massive discount. 

Bottom Line

The ongoing shift toward omnichannel selling models and Shopify’s strong competitive positioning bode well for growth. The e-commerce platform is also expected to benefit from higher GMV penetration of its Payments, Capital, and Markets offerings. Meanwhile, increasing contributions from partners and Deliverr are positives.

Shopify faces easier year-over-year comparisons in 2023, which will support its growth. Furthermore, this large-cap TSX stock is trading cheap, providing an opportunity to invest near the current levels. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock is Begging for a Stock Split

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software is a prime example of a company that could do a stock split.

Read more »

risk/reward
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Why You Should Invest Your Room ASAP in These 2 Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Here’s what you can do with your additional $500 TFSA contribution room. Invest it in super cheap stocks with hyper-growth…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Stock Just Hit 52-week Highs: Should you Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX tech stocks have lost 18% of their value since last year while CSU stock has gained 12%.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 24

| Jitendra Parashar

Speculations about the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy decision due tomorrow and upcoming corporate earnings could keep TSX volatility intact…

Read more »

stocks rising
Tech Stocks

Will Lightspeed Stock Price Soar in 2023?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Lightspeed Commerce stock may sustain a rally in 2023. These factors will have a strong influence on whether LSPD stock…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

Growth Stocks Down More Than 60% That Could Rally in 2023

| Andrew Button

Shopify is down more than 60%. Could it rebound in 2023?

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Companies That Could Return 100% in 2023

| Adam Othman

Capitalizing on a rapid recovery of tech stock can help you achieve exceptional gains before the year ends.

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Ballard Power Stock in January 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Since last year, BLDP stock has dropped 38% and a massive 82% since January 2021.

Read more »