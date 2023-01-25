Home » Investing » Top Renewable Energy Stocks in Canada in January 2023

Top Renewable Energy Stocks in Canada in January 2023

Renewable energy stocks appear to be a solid investment for saving the environment, generating strong capital gains and earning consistent income.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
green energy

Image source: Getty Images

With a growing global focus on decarbonization and favorable government policies, the demand and adoption of renewable energy have significantly increased. Thanks to the secular industry trends, ongoing transition towards sustainable energy sources, and significant capital investments to boost capacity, renewable energy stocks are a solid investment for saving the environment and generating strong capital gains. 

Also, as the cash flows of these companies are supported by long-term contracts, investors benefit from the payouts of these companies. So, if you plan to capitalize on the energy transition opportunities, consider investing in these Canadian stocks in January 2023. 

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a pure-play renewable energy company. With over 23,600 megawatts of generating capacity and 102,000 megawatts of the development pipeline, Brookfield Renewable owns a diversified portfolio of wind, solar, and hydroelectric assets. 

Brookfield Renewable Partners generates resilient cash flows and has consistently enhanced its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payouts. Its diversified and long-life assets, low operating cost, and long-term contracts with creditworthy counterparties position it well to generate solid cash that supports its stock and payouts. 

Brookfield Renewable Partners’s majority of power output (more than 90%) is contracted to the public power authorities, industrial users, and load-serving utilities. Furthermore, its PPAs (power-purchase agreements) have a weighted average remaining life of 14 years. This adds stability and visibility over its cash flows. Also, these contracts have protection against inflation, which is positive. 

Its balance sheet remains strong and remains resilient to rising interest rates. It has no near-term maturities, and only 3% of its debt has exposure to a floating rate. 

Overall, with its diversified portfolio, growing scale, and strong balance sheet, Brookfield Renewable Partners is well positioned to capitalize on favourable industry trends. The company plans to generate 12-15% total long-term returns for its shareholders, which is attractive and supports my bullish outlook. Moreover, Brookfield Renewable Partners offers a dividend yield of 4.47% at the current levels. 

Algonquin Power & Utilities 

The inclusion of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) stock to this list might surprise you, especially after its stock got a significant beating following the earnings and dividend cut. Notably, macro headwinds, including higher interest rates, and delays in the completion of renewable energy projects, took a toll on the financial and operating performance of the company. 

This led Algonquin’s board to cut its earnings forecast. Meanwhile, Algonquin Power lowered its dividend to US$0.1085 per share from US$0.1808. 

While near-term headwinds like higher interest rates could continue to pose challenges, its regulated asset base provides a solid foundation for long-term growth. Moreover, over 80% of its renewable power generation is under long-term contracts, which adds visibility over future cash flows. Furthermore, rate base growth and focus on deleveraging its balance sheet augur well for growth. 

Even with a dividend cut, Algonquin Power’s yield remains at around the mid-single-digit rate (about 5.9%), making it an attractive long-term investment in the renewable energy segment. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Could Enbridge Be a Big Winner in 2023?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge delivered solid returns in 2022. Is ENB stock a buy for 2023?

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Are These 2022 TSX Energy Stars Still Buys in 2023?

| Puja Tayal

Energy stocks were star performers on the TSX in 2022, as oil prices surged above US$80. Will they continue their…

Read more »

A sapling regrows in a forest that has been logged.
Energy Stocks

New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

These two growth stocks are high-quality businesses trading at attractive valuations, making them some of the best to buy today.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

3 Renewable Energy Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are three undervalued renewable energy stocks investors can buy and hold for outsized gains in the next 10 years.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

How to Make $500 in Passive Income Each and Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive income stock continues to be one of the best Canadian stocks to buy for value and long-term returns.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Pulse Seismic: An Energy Stock Like No Other

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The outlook for energy stocks remains strong, as demand continues to outpace supply. Do you know all your options for…

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

TFSA users can unlock the power of tax-free passive income by investing in top dividend stocks within the expanded $6,500…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Energy Stocks

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $19,775 in These 3 Stocks

| Adam Othman

Boost your monthly cash flow with a passive income stream by investing in these three monthly dividend-paying stocks.

Read more »