Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Generate $500 in Passive Income Each Month

How to Generate $500 in Passive Income Each Month

Canadian investors from all walks of life can benefit from generating an extra $500 in passive income every month. Here’s how.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
growing plant shoots on stacked coins

Image source: Getty Images

The Bank of Canada just raised the policy interest rate again this week — this time by 0.25%. Including the rate hikes last year, the central bank has increased the interest rate by 4.25% in this capital-tightening cycle.

That’s a lot to absorb for Canadians and Canadian businesses that have high debt levels, particularly those with variable interest rates. Thankfully, since the peak of 8.1% in June 2022, the inflation rate has been on a decline. So, the bank will hold off rate hikes for now.

Currently, the policy interest rate sits at 4.5%. Higher interest rates aren’t necessarily bad for Canadian investors. They provide opportunities to buy quality dividend stocks at lower valuations and juicier passive income. Canadians can use the passive income to help pay the bills.

Get passive income from this telecom

Big Canadian telecom TELUS (TSX:T) is a defensive dividend stock for passive income. It has a track record (almost 20 consecutive years) of dividend increases. For reference, its five-year dividend-growth rate is 6.6%.

At a glance, its last dividend hike of 3.7% appears low. However, investors should note that the company tends to increase its dividend semi-annually. So, it’d be much more telling to observe its trailing 12-month dividend increase of 6.7%, which aligns beautifully with its five-year growth rate.

Management also seems devoted to increasing its dividend by about 7-10% annually through 2025. Raising dividends is a good way to keep long-term shareholders, who are able to earn growing passive income that beat the long-term rate of inflation.

TELUS stock’s dividend yield is not excessively high in the current macro environment, which suggests it’s not a high-risk stock. Indeed, it does have a below-market beta and an investment-grade balance sheet.

At $28.55 per share at writing, TELUS stock trades more than 17% lower than its 52-week high. Analysts believe the stable dividend stock is undervalued by about 12%. Importantly, it yields 4.9%, paid out as quarterly dividends. Its payout ratio is estimated to be sustainable at about 58% of net income.

Earn more passive income from BNS stock

If you need more passive income with less investment dollars, big Canadian bank stock Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock is a good choice. Its dividend yield of 5.8% is double that of the market’s yield of 2.9%.

The new chief executive officer Scott Thomson will come in starting next week. He would start a new era for the bank. The bank stock’s valuation is in his favour. So, he has a good chance of driving outsized total returns in BNS stock over the next three to five years.

At $71.20 per share at writing, the bank stock trades at about 8.5 times this year’s estimated earnings. This is a decent discount of approximately 25% from its long-term normal valuation. Its payout ratio is projected to be sustainable at roughly 50% of earnings this year.

How to generate $500 in passive income each month

The dividend stocks discussed pay out eligible dividends every quarter. This income is favourably taxed in non-registered accounts. Below, the dividend column displays the quarterly payouts. To generate passive income of $500 each month (or $6,000 per year) for each stock, here’s roughly how many shares you’d need to own.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDPAYOUTFREQUENCY
T$28.554,272$0.35$5004
BNS$71.201,456$1.03$5004

If you want to earn $3,000 in passive income per year from each stock above, divide the number of shares to buy by two.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia and TELUS. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $10 Every Day (That’s $3,650 a Year!) in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Purchasing blue-chip TSX stocks can help investors earn a steady stream of dividend income and benefit from long-term capital gains.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks You’ll Want to Own in Tough Times

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and BCE (TSX:BCE) are great dividend growers perfect to buy on a recession dip.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

These two top dividend stocks are excellent picks for long-term investors looking to rebalance their portfolios right now.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How Pensioners Can Earn More Than $400 Per Month Tax Free

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX stocks with high yields are now on sale for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Big-Dividend Stocks to Buy in January 2023

| Robin Brown

Find reliable passive income with these safe, BIG-dividend stocks yielding over 5% right now!

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yielding TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

You don’t need thousands to start investing. Here are two super high-yielding TSX stocks to buy now that can provide…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $15,000 Into Reliable Passive Income for Decades

| Robin Brown

If you only have $15,000 to invest today, here’s a mini portfolio that could produce passive income annually (and potentially…

Read more »

man slides
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Put That New $6,500 Contribution Room

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks may be trading high, but they still offer value for TFSA investors seeking out the best stocks to…

Read more »