Member Login
Home » Investing » Add These 3 Undervalued Stocks to Your TFSA Before Prices Pick Back Up

Add These 3 Undervalued Stocks to Your TFSA Before Prices Pick Back Up

Building a diversified basket of undervalued stocks that pay good dividends can help drive reliable long-term returns.

Kay Ng
Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

To make the most out of your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you probably want to earn a nice income while waiting for price appreciation. Here are some undervalued stocks that you can consider today.

Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) has been trading in a sideways range for a couple of years. However, its earnings are solid and expected to grow. Its integration with Shaw Communications seems to be progressing well as it reported in its first-quarter results that it achieved $1 billion of annualized synergy savings one year ahead of schedule. As well, it expects to reduce the debt leverage ratio from 4.7 times to 4.2 times by the end of the year. With interest rates still high, any reduction in leverage is beneficial.

Rogers makes resilient earnings. The dividend stock can normally command a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) that’s over 15. At $51.80 per share, it trades at a blended P/E of about 11. Assuming a fair multiple of 15, over the next five years, it could potentially deliver total returns of 13 to 15% per year with the help of its safe dividend yield of about 3.9%.

Rogers doesn’t have the habit of increasing its dividend, but its payout ratio has lowered over time as it increased its earnings, making its dividend safer.

Analysts think the stock trades at a discount of over 24%, which represents respectable near-term upside potential of 32%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN) is another stock worthy of further investigation. It’s a leader in decarbonization with operational and development expertise in the renewable energy space. The renewable energy producer is involved in hydro, wind, and solar power as well as distributed energy and storage and sustainable solutions, such as biofuel production. It has a global presence with operations in about 30 power markets across more than 20 countries.

At $34.12 per unit at writing, it offers a cash distribution yield of 5.7%. Importantly, BEP.UN has consistently increased its cash distribution every year for about 14 consecutive years with a 10-year cash distribution growth rate of 5.7%. At the recent price, analysts believe it’s undervalued by about 20%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is a battered bank stock. It hit $80 per share in 2022 and bottomed at about $52.50 in late 2023. At writing, it has recovered to $63.56 per share, which is still 20% below its 2022 peak.

It is Canada’s most international bank, generating about 40% of its revenues from its international operations, which are primarily in Latin America (think Mexico, Peru, and Chile). The idea is to target higher growth in the international markets. However, in practice, they’re also areas of higher-risk for the bank to operate in and in which it doesn’t have leading positions. Additionally, they make the business more complicated to operate.

That said, when the underlying economies do well, it should reflect in the bank earnings as well. At the recent share price, the bank offers a mesmerizing dividend yield of almost 6.7% – the highest among its peers – and it could turn around over multiple years.

If Bank of Nova Scotia were to experience solid earnings growth on a turnaround, it could potentially deliver total returns of 13 to 15% per year over the next five years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 6.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

Pizza Pizza's business model and a history of continuous dividend increases make it an ideal stock for passive-income seekers.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend-Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next 15 Years

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) is a dividend-growth giant worth buying on weakness in July.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The 5.11% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN) has already been dominating the TSX, but more is certainly on the way.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued TSX stocks such as Eldorado Gold should help Canadians derive steady gains in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian dividend stocks offer over 8% annualized dividend yield in July, making them really attractive to buy…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Early investors in Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) stock could earn a 17% dividend yield in 2024. Here's how IFC stock could…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks can help retirees to earn steady passive income and high yields.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Just How Sustainable Is the Smashing 9% Yield of These 2 Stocks?

| Adam Othman

Sustainable high yields are rare, so when they occur, it's usually a good idea to take advantage.

Read more »