Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Mining Stocks Worth a Dig in February 2023

2 Canadian Mining Stocks Worth a Dig in February 2023

These two Canadian mining stocks are among the best options for long-term investors looking to add some defensiveness right now.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
People walk into a dark underground mine.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian metals and mining sector has seen impressive growth over the past three years. Revenue growth in this sector has averaged approximately 15%, driven by rather consistent commodity price growth over this period. Accordingly, as a hedge against volatility, investing in mining stocks has mostly had its intended effect.

Given the strong fundamental performance of many Canadian mining stocks, it may be hard to pick a few winners. Here are two such companies I think have incredible upside from here, despite this run.

Let’s dive in.

Newmont Gold 

Newmont Gold (TSX:NGT) has gained about 4% in the last year, outperforming S&P 500, which was down by 4% during the same period. This is the result of a sudden hike in the price of gold which accounts for 90% of Newmont’s revenue. The price of gold has increased by roughly 10% since November 2022. Hence, this industry is facing softer inflation than the other industries. 

Additionally, the Newmont board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.55 per share for its third quarter. This dividend was payable on Dec. 29 to shareholders as of record on Dec. 8. As per Chief Executive Officer and President Tom Palmer, with this dividend payment, the company has steadily returned $4 billion to the stakeholders since the introduction of the dividend framework.  

As of the time of writing, Newmont Gold has a decent dividend yield of above 4.2%, and the current stock price stands at $52 level. 

Agnico Eagle 

Agnico Eagle’s (TSX:AEM) senior officer Jean Robitaille has recently traded 500 shares of the company in exchange for $70.50 per share, totaling $352,500. The mining firm has a market capitalization worth $32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37 times at the time of writing. 

Agnico Eagle recently posted its third-quarter results in October 2022 with revenue of $1.89 billion and earnings per share of 68 cents, exceeding the analyst’s estimate by nine cents.

Agnico’s dividend yield remains robust, evidenced by a recent dividend declaration. The company paid out a dividend of 53.3 cents per share on Dec. 15. This amounts to an annualized rate of $2.21 per share, or 0.314%.

Indeed, both Newmont and Agnico provide relatively juicy yields today, relative to their historical average. Much of that has to do with where the price of gold is trading at today. However, should gold prices remain robust from here, it’s possible investors could see greater growth in addition to dividend hikes on the horizon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Engineers walk through a facility.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Cameco Stock Rose 22% in January 2023: Should You Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock may be up right now, but how long can that last if uranium proves to be a…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 1

| Jitendra Parashar

The Fed’s interest rate decision and other important economic releases may keep TSX index highly volatile today.

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Prices Are Rising: 2 Mining Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Gold mining stocks offer a great way to tap into the resilience of this shiny metal in weak markets, but…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Each of these growth stocks have climbed over 50% in just six months! And there's still room to grow on…

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Here’s Why Nutrien Stock Is 1 of my Top Stock Picks This Year

| Adam Othman

Not all food stocks are equally attractive, and if you are in this for the long haul, it's a good…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Corporate earnings and the Fed’s interest rate decision will remain on Canadian investors’ radar this week.

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Tech Stocks

Is Now The Time to Buy EV Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

EV stocks may be down now, but don't count them out. They'll soon be back up again, so now may…

Read more »

Hands protect a sprout in fertile soil.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Nutrien Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

After Nutrien's record 2022 driven by strong pricing power, 2023 should see more of the same, driving the stock much…

Read more »