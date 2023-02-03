Home » Investing » 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years — or Sooner

3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years — or Sooner

Are you interested in finding stocks that could be worth $1 trillion by the end of the decade? Here are three top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

As of this writing, there are only five stocks in the world that are worth $1 trillion or more. Because of that, reaching the $1 trillion mark remains one of the most impressive feats that a stock can accomplish today. In order for a stock to reach those heights, it’ll need to grow at a fast rate for a very long time. In this article, I’ll discuss three stocks that I think could reach $1 trillion over the next 10 years — or sooner.

If I could only choose one Canadian stock, it’d be this

Of all the Canadian stocks, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the company that I’m most confident could be worth $1 trillion within the next 10 years. At its peak, Shopify was worth more than $250 billion and ranked as the largest company in Canada, by market cap. Unfortunately, the stock has had a tough time since reaching those levels. Today, Shopify stock trades more than 66% lower than its all-time high.

However, despite those struggles, Shopify continues to be an interesting stock. In its latest earnings presentation, the company reported $1.4 billion in quarterly revenue. That represents a year-over-year increase of 22%. Those results clearly demonstrate that Shopify’s business continues to grow, despite its stock price suggesting a different story.

Since the start of this year, Shopify stock has already gained mor than 46%. If it can continue on its upward trajectory, we could potentially see it return to its previous highs and even surpass the $1 trillion mark. A lot can happen in 10 years.

If this stock keeps growing at a fast rate, it could reach that mark

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is another stock that I think could become a $1 trillion company over the next 10 years. However, it may have a tougher time doing so. The reason I think this stock could grow forever is because of its outstanding track record. Since listing on the TSX in 2006, Constellation Software stock has gained nearly 13,000%. That represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 33%.

The law of large numbers states that larger companies should have a harder time maintaining high growth rates. However, Constellation Software seems to be the exception to the rule. In 2021, Constellation Software announced that it would finally start targeting large VMS businesses for acquisition. After a learning period, that could be a major catalyst for Constellation Software stock over the next decade.

An American stock for your consideration

As much as I like Canadian stocks, there aren’t very many companies that I see reaching the $1 trillion mark over the next decade. That’s not to say that Canadian stocks aren’t good ones to hold in a portfolio. I just think that high-growth doesn’t tend to be Canada’s strength. In my opinion, Canadian stocks excel in terms of dividends. Because of that, investors should consider looking outside of the country for additional potential $1 trillion companies.

In the U.S., I think Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) could be a $1 trillion company within the next 10 years. In fact, from this point, it needs to double in value to reach that mark. That’s a lot less of a return that what Shopify and Constellation Software need to generate to reach the same mark. In its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings presentation, Tesla reported its highest ever quarterly revenue. With sales not slowing down at all, despite its large size, I think Tesla has a real chance of doubling within the next 10 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Constellation Software and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Tired or stressed businessman sitting on the walkway in panic digital stock market financial background
Stocks for Beginners

Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Falling Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to hedge against a stock downturn should consider these two stocks as viable long-term picks.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $1000 in February to Make Easy Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Looking to earn some extra passive income in February but don't have much cash? Build an easy portfolio with these…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Energy Stocks

2 Utilities Stocks With Sought-After Stability

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis and Hydro One are two top utilities stocks long-term investors may want to consider right now.

Read more »

clock time
Tech Stocks

3 Top ‘Future’ Stocks to Hold for the Rest of This Decade

| Andrew Button

Canadian growth stocks like Constellation Software are starting to look appealing.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Investing

Is Restaurant Brands International Stock Worth Buying in February 2023?

| Daniel Da Costa

After an impressive rally, does restaurant stock QSR have more room to grow, or is it already fairly valued?

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Investing

Millionaire by 40: Top 4 Ways to Hit Your 1st Million

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians who want to hit the millionaire milestone by the time they hit 40 may want to target growth stocks…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some great Canadian stocks on sale right now. Here's a duo of companies I'm buying that you may…

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Stocks for Beginners

Has ATZ Stock Bottomed Out?

| Jitendra Parashar

Has ATZ stock finally bottomed out after losing nearly 10% of its value in 2022? Let’s find out.

Read more »