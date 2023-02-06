Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 6

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 6

TSX investors may remain focused on corporate earnings and new geopolitical developments today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market turned slightly positive on Friday, as investors continued to react to the latest corporate earnings. Despite opening 60 points lower from its previous closing, a late rally helped the S&P/TSX Composite Index end the session with minor 18-point gains at 20,758 — near its highest level in more than seven months.

Besides heavy losses in mining stocks due to falling metals prices, weakness in other key stock market sectors like healthcare, real estate, and utilities also pressured the market benchmark. Nonetheless, the main TSX index still managed to end the week with 44-point gains, marking its fifth consecutive positive week.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings (TSX:GOOS) made a surprise comeback on Friday, as they recovered by 14.6% for the day to $28.66 per share. This sharp rally in GOOS stock came a day after it lost nearly 34% of its value in the previous session due to its December quarter earnings miss. Despite its seemingly disappointing quarterly results, Barclays raised its target price on Canada Goose stock on Friday, which could be the primary reason that helped it regain investors’ confidence. After this rally, the stock now trades with 19% year-to-date gains.

Methanex, Open Text, and BELLUS Health were among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the last session, as they inched up by at least 4.4% each.

In contrast, shares of Silvercrest Metals, Pan American Silver, Canopy Growth, and Equinox Gold were the worst-performing TSX stocks, as they dived by more than 6% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, and Cenovus Energy were the most active Canadian stocks.

TSX today

Early Monday morning, commodity prices across the board witnessed a minor recovery, which could help the main TSX index open slightly higher from its previous closing today. However, continued corporate earnings and new geopolitical developments could keep investors on their toes. Investors may also want to keep an eye on the Ivey purchasing managers index this morning to get an idea about the latest trends in the Canadian economy.

On the corporate events front, TSX-listed companies like Finning International, Prairiesky Royalty, TFI International, and TMX Group are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on February 6.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Methanex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.   

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Little-Known Materials Company Has Quietly Gained 20% in Just 1 Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This materials stock has seen revenue explode in the last year alone, causing shares to climb higher and higher. And…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Battery Stocks?

| Puja Tayal

The electric vehicle boom is slowing due to supply chain issues. As these issues unfold, is now the time to…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Large-cap corporate earnings will continue to be on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why B2Gold Stock Stands out Among TSX Gold Miner Peers

| Vineet Kulkarni

The yellow metal has gained 18% since mid-October, while B2Gold stock has soared 30%.

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Cameco Stock Rose 22% in January 2023: Should You Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock may be up right now, but how long can that last if uranium proves to be a…

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Canadian Mining Stocks Worth a Dig in February 2023

| Chris MacDonald

These two Canadian mining stocks are among the best options for long-term investors looking to add some defensiveness right now.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 1

| Jitendra Parashar

The Fed’s interest rate decision and other important economic releases may keep TSX index highly volatile today.

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Prices Are Rising: 2 Mining Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Gold mining stocks offer a great way to tap into the resilience of this shiny metal in weak markets, but…

Read more »