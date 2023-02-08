Home » Investing » 5 Things to Know About Fortis Stock

5 Things to Know About Fortis Stock

Fortis is one of Canada’s top dividend stocks. Here are five things you need to know before picking up this stock for passive income.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.

Source: Getty Images

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a beloved Canadian dividend stock. It isn’t a flashy or exciting stock or business. It operates 10 regulated energy transmission and distribution utility businesses across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

People need natural gas and electricity to heat and power their homes and businesses. It is up to Fortis to deliver these services reliably and safely. In return, it collects a steady fare of regulated income that it tends to return to shareholders.

If you like the idea of low-risk, passive-income returns, Fortis is the stock for you. However, before investing, here are five things you might want to know about this stock.

Lower capital upside but lower risk

Firstly, investors need to know that Fortis will not provide very high capital returns. Over the past 10 years, its stock is up only 61%. That was only a 4.86% compounded annual return. That essentially matched the TSX Composite Index over that same time frame.

Fortis is a low-beta stock. This means it delivered those returns with lower volatility than the TSX Index. So, if you want capital returns like the TSX but delivered in a more linear fashion, Fortis is a good stock to own.

The dividend makes a big difference

While Fortis stock has delivered market-mirroring returns, its dividends make the difference. It has increased its dividend consecutively for 49 years. If it increases its dividend in 2023 (which is likely), it will enter an elite group of dividend growth stocks call Dividend Kings.

Fortis has increased its dividend by a 6.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2013. Today, it pays a $0.5650 quarterly dividend. That is 88% larger than it was in 2013. Add Fortis’s dividend to its 10-year total returns, and they are closer to 112% (or 7.8% compounded annually).

Predictable growth ahead

Fortis is working out a new $22.3 billion capital plan. This spend will be spread evenly over the next five year at about $4.3 billion a year. 83% of this will be spent on smaller, more flexible projects. Most projects are focused on expanding the electrical grid (building out transmission lines), metering infrastructure, distribution projects, and renewable investments.

These are all low-risk investments. Fortis has a solid track record of effectively executing its capital plans. It anticipates that these investments could increase its rate base from $34 billion to $46 billion by the end of the cycle. Management hopes it will deliver a predictable 6.2% CAGR.

A safe dividend-payout ratio

Right now, Fortis’s dividend-payout ratio is 81%. That means that its current dividend only consumes 81% of its annual net earnings per share. This suggests that it can safely pay its dividend and still re-invest in growth.

Given that the economic forecast has weakened, management has lowered its dividend-growth forecast for 2023 to only 4-6% (from 6%). While that is below its historic rate, it does ensure the long-term sustainability of Fortis balance sheet and its dividend. This appears to be a smart move by management, as it can always increase its dividend-growth rate later if things go better than expected.

Fortis is an anchor stock

Ultimately, Fortis is a stock to hold as a hedge against volatility in your overall portfolio. You don’t hold this for big returns. You keep it in your portfolio as an anchor to protect an element of your wealth.

After a decline from last year, Fortis stock pays a decent 4.1% dividend yield, and it trades at a fair valuation. For low-risk, market-leading returns, Fortis is a solid income stock that investors can own and sleep well at night.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Aircraft wing plane
Investing

Bombardier Stock: Should You Invest in the Current Bullish Trend?

| Adam Othman

Capturing a bullish trend from beginning to end is an exception, not the rule. In most cases, you will only…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Investing

1 Top TSX Stock to Buy as Tech Makes a Rebound

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a great e-commerce gem to buy and hold for the long run, as shares look to…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Cameco Stock Is Approaching its 52-Week High: Time to Invest?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock is nearing 52-week highs once more after falling from September last year, but should you wait for…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing

For a Carefree Retirement, 3 Careful Stock Ideas

| Adam Othman

The right stocks can help you build a retirement nest egg that ensures a financially stable and carefree retirement.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Recession-Tough Stocks to Buy in February 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX stocks, such as Jamieson Wellness, are trading at compelling valuations and might deliver stellar gains to investors.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Adam Othman

Buying dividend stocks cheap and discounted is a strategy many value investors pursue to maximize the return potential.

Read more »

Value for money
Investing

3 Value Stocks That Could Richly Reward Long-Term Investors in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three value stocks with visible high-growth potential could reward long-term investors with mammoth returns in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Investing

TFSA Income Investing: 2 Utility Stocks to Buy While They’re on Sale Now

| Joey Frenette

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are utility stocks for investors seeking stability as the bear market ends.

Read more »