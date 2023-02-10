Home » Investing » 3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy in February 2023

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy in February 2023

Top stocks to buy right now include BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE).

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Last year’s selloff has created plenty of undervalued opportunities in the market. This is an excellent time to go bargain hunting. Here are the top three undervalued Canadian stocks to buy in February 2023. 

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD) is a defensive play for any investor who cherishes small but consistent returns. The stock has been flying under the radar, outperforming the TSX in 2022 and generating significant returns through buybacks and dividends.

Last year, the stock was up by about 11% and is already up by 6% for this year. ATD’s impressive performance stems from the company’s business model, which seems to be immune to elevated inflation and recession concerns. In its fiscal second quarter, net earnings soared to $810.4 million, or $0.79 a share, compared to $694.8 million, or $0.65 a share, delivered the previous quarter. As gas prices become more rational and more people hit the roads, the company looks set to generate more earnings in 2023.

Over the past 10 years, Couche-Tard’s investment strategy has delivered over 660% total return. Moreover, the stock has grown its dividend by 25% compound annual growth since 2012. The stock trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 17, which is a bargain, in my view. 

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is another undervalued stock to buy in February. The telecom giant has retained its dominance in Canada for decades. It has been building out its broadband network and adding more internet customers. Improving fundamentals could explain why the stock has started bottoming out in recent months.

Last year, the company delivered solid financial results, as it benefited from its investments in building out its 5G wireless and fiber optic broadband network. The accelerated network expansion has helped the company attract more internet customers, strengthening its revenue base.

The company experienced over 400,000 net activations across its wireline and wireless networks in the third quarter of last year. It also gained a significant share of internet subscriber growth with over 95,000 new fibre-to-home customers. Operating revenues increased 3.2% to $6 billion as cash flows from operating activities increased 12.5% to $1.9 billion. Its balance sheet remains strong, with $3.5 billion in available liquidity and $583 million in cash.

BCE is one of the TSX’s Dividend Aristocrats. The company boasts a solid dividend yield of 5.92%, while the stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 17. Keep an eye on this undervalued opportunity. 

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) dropped 20% last year. However, its stable dividend yield of 5.26% affirms the company’s cash reserves and commitment to continue returning value to shareholders. Like BCE, Telus has retained its dominance in the wireless space, but it’s the only telecom giant diversifying into new industries. For instance, it is a leading provider of digital health solutions to Canadian doctors — an edge that differentiates it from other communications companies.

The acquisition of Lifework last year strengthened the company’s edge, making it possible to work with international companies in providing health and wellness plans. The company also offers digital solutions to help farmers make their business efficient through Telus Agriculture.

The diversified nature of the company’s operation is the catalyst behind solid financial results in the recent past, the company posted a 20% increase in adjusted net income in the third quarter. In addition, free cash flows were up 63% to $331 million, allowing the company to pay higher dividends. The company is cutting its annual expenditure by about $1 billion in 2023, as it pursues the transition from copper to fibre connections. 

Over the last two decades, Telus has raised its dividend every year. It is targeting an average annual dividend growth of 7-10%. While the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 18. It’s an overlooked income stock that deserves a spot on your watch list. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

healthcare pharma
Investing

WELL Health Looks Like the Most Undervalued Stock on the TSX

| Daniel Da Costa

WELL Health has consistently grown its sales in recent years and, despite a rally recently, is one of the most…

Read more »

money while you sleep
Investing

These Stocks Make Me Yawn: They Also Make Money

| Joey Frenette

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) are great, boring growth stocks to buy and hold forever, preferably in a TFSA.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can buy now.

Read more »

food restaurants
Investing

Why Fast-Food Stocks Could Bring Fast Gains in a Shaky Economy

| Joey Frenette

A&W Royalties Income Fund and two other fast-food stocks that are worth the price of admission ahead of a recession.

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Lightspeed Stock After Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock is coming off strong earnings and a shift to go big, so what does that mean for…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Bank of Nova Scotia Stock vs. BCE

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia and BCE look oversold. Is one a better bet right now?

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Buy: Barrick Gold Stock or Kinross Gold?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons why I find Barrick Gold more attractive than Kinross Gold for long-term investors with a…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

The High-Growth Stock Every Portfolio Needs

| Adam Othman

A significant portion of your capital diverted to the right growth stock(s) can help you expedite the growth of your…

Read more »