Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » 3 Top Mining Stocks in Canada to Buy in February 2023

3 Top Mining Stocks in Canada to Buy in February 2023

Three Canadian mining stocks are attractive prospects for growth investors in February 2023.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
People walk into a dark underground mine.

Source: Getty Images

Mining stocks are attractive prospects, especially for growth investors. Aura Minerals (TSX:ORA) and Capstone Copper (TSX:CS) are two of my top three picks in February 2023. The former ranked number one on the 2021 and 2022 TSX30 Lists, while the latter placed fifth and fourth on the same lists.

Besides the TSX30 winners, a large-cap mining stock is also a screaming buy. Newmont (TSX:NGT) made a non-binding proposal to acquire 100% of another senior gold producer. If successful, the all-share deal would be the largest mining takeover and create the biggest gold company on Earth.

Back-to-back winner 

The back-to-back wins of Aura Minerals are incredible, given the market headwinds in recent years. In 3.01 years, the total return of this winning stock is 295.16%, or a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57.83%. Besides the 3.52% dividend yield, at $10.52 per share, current investors are up 32.66% year to date.

Based on market analysts’ forecasts, ORA has an average return potential of 73.5% ($18.25) in one year. The $757.51 million multinational mining company owns and operates gold and copper mines in Brazil, Colombia, Honduras, and Mexico. Management focuses only on high-quality assets and projects for sustainable growth.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022, total gold production increased 16% to 67,633 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) versus Q4 2021. Its president and chief executive officer (CEO) Rodrigo Barbosa said, “Last quarter, we had the second-highest production in Aura’s history, which demonstrates consistency in our growth plans. We are now set up for an even stronger 2023 with a continued focus on growth while returning capital to our shareholders.”

Catalyst-rich year

Capstone Copper trades at only $5.69 per share but has rewarded investors with a 679.45% overall return in 3.01 years (+97.78%). As of this writing, the stock outperforms the broader market year to date at 15.18% vs. 6.33%. This $3.93 billion miner boasts long-life copper operations in the Americas.

According to management, Capstone has a clear path for permitted transformational growth and is well positioned to create near-term growth. The full-year 2022 results aren’t out yet, although its president and CEO John MacKenzie said Capstone had a strong finish last year, and 2023 should be a catalyst-rich year.

Gold superpower

A merger between two top senior gold producers is on the horizon following the bid of Newmont to acquire Newcrest Mining Limited. The former is the world’s largest gold producer by market cap, while the latter is Australia’s top gold mining company.

The proposed US$16.9 billion transaction would produce a global gold superpower. Newmont’s president and CEO Tom Palmer said, “We believe a combination of Newmont and Newcrest presents a powerful value proposition to our respective shareholders, workforce and the communities in which we operate.”

BMO analyst Jackie Przybylowski said Newcrest’s assets fit well into the Denver-based gold giant’s existing portfolio. The deal will also expand Newmont’s copper footprint. Meanwhile, rival Barrick Gold said it would not offer a counterbid for Newcrest. NGT currently trades at $64.03 per share (+0.31%) and pays an attractive 4.67% dividend.

Likely breakouts

The 11 primary sectors, including the basic materials sector (+3.52% year to date), are in positive territory thus far in 2023. However, Aura Minerals and Capstone Copper could break out and outpace the TSX by year end.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

Are Hydrogen Stocks or Lithium Stocks Better for Long-Term Investors?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Hydrogen and lithium stocks are excellent options in for long-term plays but remain speculative investments, according to some market analysts.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Buy: Barrick Gold Stock or Kinross Gold?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons why I find Barrick Gold more attractive than Kinross Gold for long-term investors with a…

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Mineral Company Was on the Move in January 2023

| Puja Tayal

While inflation is easing, this mineral company's stock is rising. How can you make money in this mineral stock?

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Now the Time to Buy Gold Stocks?

| Daniel Da Costa

Gold prices can continue to rally throughout 2023, as inflation and interest rates peak, making undervalued gold stocks some of…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 9

| Jitendra Parashar

As the ongoing corporate earnings season heats up, TSX stocks may remain volatile.

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Cameco Stock Is Approaching its 52-Week High: Time to Invest?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock is nearing 52-week highs once more after falling from September last year, but should you wait for…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

Teck Stock: A Value Stock Worth Owning

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Teck stock may be up this year, but it's still worth your attention if you're looking for a long-term value…

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Stocks for Beginners

Barrick Gold Stock Gained 15% in January—Is It a Buy Today?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Gold has gained 15% since October while Barrick Gold stock has gained nearly 30%.

Read more »