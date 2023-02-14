Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 14

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 14

U.S. inflation data and more corporate earnings could keep TSX stocks highly volatile today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities started the new week on a slightly positive note, as investors braced for a week of U.S. inflation numbers and more corporate earnings. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 90 points, or 0.4%, on Monday to settle at 20,702, even as many commodity-linked stocks trended downward.

While weakness in oil and precious metals prices drove most energy and mining shares lower, sharp gains in other main market sectors like consumer cyclicals, healthcare, and utilities mainly lifted the main TSX index.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Russel Metals (TSX:RUS) rose 6.2% to $35.96 per share yesterday, marking its second consecutive session of strong gains. The recent rally in RUS stock started late last week after the Mississauga-based metals firm released its better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Despite a 4.1% year-over-year decline in its quarterly revenue due to lower steel prices, Russel’s adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share managed to exceed Street analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.78 per share with the help of its improving energy field stores business. Russel Metals stock now trades with solid 25% year-to-date gains after losing more than 14% of its value last year.

Capstone Copper, Advantage Energy, and Magna International were also among the top-performing TSX stocks on February 13, as they climbed at least 3.3% each.

In contrast, B2Gold, Dye & Durham, Energy Fuels, and BELLUS Health dived by at least 2.5% each, making them the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

According to daily trade volume figures, Suncor Energy, B2Gold, Enbridge, and Canadian Natural Resources were the most active Canadian stocks.

TSX today

Before the market opening bell on Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release January Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is likely to give investors an idea about the latest inflationary trends and drive stocks accordingly. Given this important economic release, I expect the main TSX index to remain highly volatile at the open today.

On the corporate events front, large Canadian companies, including Toromont Industries, West Fraser Timber, First Quantum Minerals, Suncor Energy, CAE Inc, Hydro One, TC Energy, Restaurant Brands, Dream Industrial REIT, and CT REIT, and expected to release their latest quarterly results on February 14. Besides investors’ reactions to the latest CPI data, these corporate earnings could add to the market volatility and give further direction to the stock market.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian National Railway, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Enbridge, Magna International, Restaurant Brands International, Russel Metals, and West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.   

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

Are Hydrogen Stocks or Lithium Stocks Better for Long-Term Investors?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Hydrogen and lithium stocks are excellent options in for long-term plays but remain speculative investments, according to some market analysts.

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top Mining Stocks in Canada to Buy in February 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian mining stocks are attractive prospects for growth investors in February 2023.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Buy: Barrick Gold Stock or Kinross Gold?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons why I find Barrick Gold more attractive than Kinross Gold for long-term investors with a…

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Mineral Company Was on the Move in January 2023

| Puja Tayal

While inflation is easing, this mineral company's stock is rising. How can you make money in this mineral stock?

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Now the Time to Buy Gold Stocks?

| Daniel Da Costa

Gold prices can continue to rally throughout 2023, as inflation and interest rates peak, making undervalued gold stocks some of…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 9

| Jitendra Parashar

As the ongoing corporate earnings season heats up, TSX stocks may remain volatile.

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Cameco Stock Is Approaching its 52-Week High: Time to Invest?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock is nearing 52-week highs once more after falling from September last year, but should you wait for…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

Teck Stock: A Value Stock Worth Owning

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Teck stock may be up this year, but it's still worth your attention if you're looking for a long-term value…

Read more »