Making money investing in stocks is not hard — often, all you need is patience.

Just Released: The 5 Best Stocks to Buy in February 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)

As silly as it might sound, the goal of the vast majority of investors isn’t just to make money “investing” in stocks.

The vast majority want to make A LOT of money. And here’s where people really get into trouble … they want to make A LOT of money really fast. It’s a pursuit that ends up with many people far worse off than if they’d never taken it up in the first place.

The thing is, with the proper framework, making money investing in stocks is relatively easy.

Framework is a great word when it comes to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN). After all, here’s a company that owns vast swaths of the very fabric of society: electricity transmission lines, rail track, port terminals, and midstream natural gas pipelines only scratch the surface of the assets in BIP’s portfolio.

BIP has been a wealth-creating machine over the years. This will continue. The global infrastructure giant has delivered nearly 17% annualized total returns since its formation in 2008. That has enabled the company to grow a relatively modest investment into a much more sizable payday. For example, a $500 investment at its formation would have grown into nearly $5,000.

Again, making money investing in stocks is not hard. Making A LOT of money fast is.

With Brookfield’s units (aka stock) selling off over the past year — they’re about 11% below the recent high in April 2022 — it’s trading at an attractive level. Buy shares, leave them be for five years, and you will make money investing in this entity.