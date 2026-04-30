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3 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn Today’s Uncertainty Into Tomorrow’s Gains

These three TSX names show different ways to invest through uncertainty, from a potential turnaround to a steady compounder to a high-risk flyer.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Real Matters is showing early improvement and could benefit sharply if U.S. mortgage activity rebounds.
  • Toromont is a proven equipment-and-services compounder that keeps growing through infrastructure and industrial demand.
  • Arbor Metals is a speculative lithium explorer where drill results, not earnings, will drive the stock.
10 stocks we like better than Real Matters

Uncertainty doesn’t always call for hiding in cash. Sometimes it creates the best setup for patient investors. The smartest long-term buys in a shaky market often fall into three buckets: a smaller company with improving momentum, a proven compounder with steady demand, and a speculative name where the market has already priced in plenty of doubt.

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REAL

Real Matters (TSX:REAL) sits right where housing, mortgage activity, and insurance workflows meet technology. It runs network management platforms for mortgage lending and insurance, helping clients order appraisals, title work, and related services more efficiently. Over the last year, the Canadian stock kept adding clients and channels, especially in U.S. Title, which management called a key growth engine. It finished fiscal 2025 saying its daily order run rate in U.S. Title had more than doubled from the start of the year, then started fiscal 2026 by launching eight more clients.

In fiscal 2025, revenue slipped to US$169.7 million from US$172.7 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell to negative US$3.2 million from positive US$1.9 million. Yet the first quarter of 2026 showed a better direction, with revenue up 14% year over year to US$46.5 million, net revenue up 19% to US$13 million, and adjusted EBITDA turning positive at US$100,000 from a loss a year earlier. If the U.S. mortgage cycle improves, the operating leverage could make today’s uncertainty look like tomorrow’s opportunity.

TIH

Toromont (TSX:TIH) sells and services heavy equipment through its Caterpillar dealership network and also operates CIMCO, its industrial and recreational refrigeration business. That means it touches construction, mining, infrastructure, power systems, food processing, and cold storage, which is a pretty useful spread when the economy feels uneven. Recent news has been solid as well. In 2025, Toromont announced an investment in AVL Manufacturing, kept buying back shares under its issuer bid, and then moved into 2026 with another dividend increase.

For 2025, revenue rose 4% to $5.2 billion and operating income rose 2% to $681.3 million, while net earnings came in at $496.6 million, or $6.11 per share. Return on equity (ROE) was still a healthy 16.9%. If Canada keeps spending on infrastructure and industrial customers keep investing in equipment and service, Toromont looks well placed to turn a choppy backdrop into steady long-term gains.

ABR.B

Arbor Metals (TSX:ABR.B) is a junior explorer focused on lithium projects in Quebec and Ontario, with the Jarnet project in the James Bay region getting most of the attention. Over the last several months, the Canadian stock reported anomalous lithium mineralization of up to 0.58% at Jarnet, raised fresh money through private placements, began its 2026 Phase 1 drill campaign in March, and then completed that drilling in April. For a tiny Canadian stock, that is the kind of steady flow of exploration updates investors want to see.

This one doesn’t have the clean earnings profile of the other two, so the bargain case is more about optionality. If lithium sentiment stays weak or drilling disappoints, the Canadian stock could keep struggling. But if assays improve and the project keeps advancing in a desirable Quebec district, even small wins could move the shares in a big way. That is not a conservative bet, but one way uncertainty can flip into outsized gains.

Bottom line

Put all three Canadian stocks together, and the pattern is clear. Real Matters offers turnaround potential tied to mortgage-market recovery. Toromont offers durable execution through a proven industrial platform. Arbor Metals offers speculative upside at a very small valuation. They’re not the same kind of investment, and that’s exactly the point. In a market full of question marks, a few well-chosen Canadian stocks with different paths to growth can still look pretty smart today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Real Matters. The Motley Fool recommends Caterpillar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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