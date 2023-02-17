Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Top Stocks for Passive Income: How to Earn $276 Per Month Tax Free

Top Stocks for Passive Income: How to Earn $276 Per Month Tax Free

You can buy these top Canadian dividend stocks now to earn $276 a month or $3,312 a year in tax-free passive income.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

After witnessing a sharp selloff last year, Canadian stocks have started 2023 on a strong note, as signs of easing inflationary pressures boosted investors’ confidence. As the stock market recovery continues, it could be the right time for TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors to consider buying some quality dividend stocks. Besides potential capital gains, dividend investing can also help TFSA holders earn tax-free, monthly passive income.

In this article, I’ll talk about two top Canadian dividend stocks you can add to your TFSA right now to receive $276 in tax-free passive income each month.

My first monthly dividend stock pick

Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) is my first monthly dividend stock pick for TFSA investors right now. This Okotoks-based logistics company currently has a market cap of $1.3 billion. Despite the broader market recovery, its stock has slipped 2.6% year to date to $14.17 per share, making it look attractive to buy on the dip for the long term. In addition, MTL offers a 5.1% annual dividend yield and distributes its dividends payouts every month.

In 2022, Mullen Group’s total revenue rose 35% YoY (year over year) to a record $2 billion. More importantly, its adjusted earnings advanced 116% from a year ago to $1.62 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimate of $1.37 per share by a wide margin. Incremental revenue from new acquisitions, higher fuel surcharge revenue, and better pricing were the key reasons that helped the company report strong results last year.

Although Mullen Group expects slowing economic and moderating consumer spending to affect its business growth in the short term, it plans to focus more on acquisition opportunities this year, which should boost its long-term growth outlook. Given that, TFSA investors can consider buying this monthly dividend stock on the dip.

My second monthly dividend stock pick

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) could be another trustworthy company to invest in right now that pays dividends every month. It’s a Markham-headquartered company that primarily focuses on providing living options to seniors across Canada. It currently has a market cap of $912.4 million, as its stock trades at $12.45 per share with about 14.2% year-to-date gains. SIA’s yearly dividend yield currently stands at 7.5%.

After the coronavirus-driven restrictions affected its operations, Sienna’s revenue growth came back on track in the second of 2021. In the first three quarters of 2022, the company reported a 10% YoY increase in its adjusted revenue to $543.6 million with the help of improved occupancy at its properties and rental rate increases.

While inflationary pressures and labour shortages will likely increase Sienna’s cost burden in the near term, its long-term growth outlook remains solid, with expectations of strong demand for seniors’ living options.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDEND PER SHARETOTAL PAYOUT (Monthly)DIVIDEND FREQUENCY
Mullen Group$14.172,000$28,340$0.06$120Monthly
Sienna Senior Living$12.452,000$24,900$0.078$156Monthly
Total$53,240$0.138$276
Prices as of Feb. 16, 2023

Earn $276 in monthly passive income

If you buy 2,000 shares of Mullen Group and Sienna each from your TFSA money now, you can expect to earn $276 in tax-free, monthly passive income from their dividends, which is equivalent to about $3,312 a year. To buy these many shares at their current market prices, you’ll have to make a total investment of $53,240. That said, to minimize your risks, you should always hold several dividend stocks in your portfolio at a time instead of investing a big sum of money in just one or two stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends: Are They Buys Today?

| Kay Ng

Dividend hikes don't necessarily mean dividend stocks are good buys. Also check the dividend safety and stock valuation.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income in a Bearish Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some solid Canadian dividend stocks for your long-term portfolio? Here are three options to buy today and hold…

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock: Should You Invest in February 2023?

| Chris MacDonald

Is now a great time to jump into Telus stock, or is it better to be patient during this rather…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income? Turn $5,000 Into $28 Every Month

| Tony Dong

$5,000 can produce some passive monthly income, but it may be better invested for growth.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Note to Your Future Self: These 3 TSX Stocks Could be a Big Deal in 2030

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard could be major movers this decade.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

RRSP and TFSA Investors: 2 Defensive Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for self-directed TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 4 Dividend Stocks for a Monthly Inflow of Cash

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are four of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can buy in 2023.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Buy This Monster Stock Before it Pops

| Kay Ng

Monster stocks that come with above-average growth may be your ticket to accelerating your wealth creation.

Read more »