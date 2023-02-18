Home » Investing » TSX Stocks on Sale: Air Canada and WELL Health

TSX Stocks on Sale: Air Canada and WELL Health

Even with the Canadian stock market’s hot start to the year, there are still plenty of top TSX stocks trading at bargain prices.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index came out flying in 2023, gaining more than 5% in January alone. The index has cooled off since then, trading mostly sideways since the beginning of February.

But despite the hot start to the year, many top TSX stocks are still trading far below all-time highs. It was a down year for many Canadian stocks in 2022, which makes now an excellent time for long-term investors to be buying.

In the short term, there’s a very real chance that the volatility will continue. With interest rates and inflation as high as they are right now, there’s a lot of short-term uncertainty in the economy. Over the long term, though, I’m certainly not concerned with the health of the Canadian economy.

With that, I’ve reviewed two discounted TSX stocks that long-term Canadian investors should have on their radars.

If you’ve got a time horizon that allows you to be patient, I’d strongly consider putting these two companies on your watch list.

TSX stock #1: Air Canada

Canada’s largest airline, Air Canada (TSX:AC), continues to trade at much lower prices than where it was prior to the pandemic. Shares are down today by more than 50% from where they were at the beginning of 2020.

Those that bought Air Canada shares during the stock’s low in 2020 are sitting on huge gains. But since early 2021, the TSX stock has been trending mostly downwards.

It’s been an unsurprisingly volatile past few years for the airline stock. Demand for air travel is still trying to recover after taking an abrupt hit in 2020. 

Airline stocks aren’t typically known as being top growth drivers for investors, but Air Canada has done an admirable job challenging that supposition. In the decade prior to the COVID-19 market crash, Air Canada was a consistent market beater, which is not a claim that many other North American airlines can make.

Shares are still down more than 50% from all-time highs, providing long-term investors with an excellent buying opportunity. We may not see Canada’s largest airline stock trading at discounted prices like these for a long time to come.

TSX stock #2: WELL Health Technologies

In comparison to Air Canada, the pandemic had somewhat of an opposite effect on WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). Demand for telehealth services skyrocketed in 2020, which led to massive multi-bagger returns in a very short period of time for the stock.

But as North Americans slowly moved passed quarantine life and returned to their everyday pre-pandemic routines, shares of WELL Health came back down to reality.

Today, the TSX stock is close to 50% below where it was at the beginning of 2021. Still, shares are up close to 1,000% over the past five years compared to the broader Canadian market’s return of less than 50%.

For the recent bull run that WELL Health went on, it’s not surprising to see shares dramatically cool off. And in the short term, we may very well see shares continue to decline. But if you’re bullish on the long-term growth potential of the telehealth space, this is a company that belongs in your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A sapling regrows in a forest that has been logged.
Top TSX Stocks

Small-Cap Investors: Our Favourite 12 Stocks for 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Jim Gillies (TMFCanuck)

Motley Fool Hidden Gems' yearly list of "Starter Stocks" is our attempt to answer a simple question: “Where do I…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $10,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 11,628 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Fiera Capital offers shareholders a dividend yield of 9.3%. But does this juicy payout also warrant an investment in 2023?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Investing

3 Dividend Powerhouses for Reliable Passive Income

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Dividend powerhouses like Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO) and others offer top-flight passive income to investors right now.

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Investing

Now Is a Terrible Time to Be a Saver! What to Do With Your Money Instead

| Tony Dong

Here's why investing always beats saving over the long term.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Passive-Investing Ideas for a Comfortable Retirement

| Kay Ng

Save regularly in your RRSP for passive investing for a comfortable retirement. How do these dividend stocks sound?

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Investing

2 Incredible Growth Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Open Text (TSX:OTEX) are two top growth stocks long-term investors should consider right now.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Stocks for Beginners

Top EV Stocks to Consider in February 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian EV stocks you can buy right now to hold for the long term.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Invest $1,500 Each Month in This Dividend Stock to Actually Create a $1 Million Portfolio

| Puja Tayal

If you invest with perseverance and use the power of compounding, you can create a $1 million portfolio with dividend…

Read more »