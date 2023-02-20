Home » Investing » 2 TSX Tech Stocks Innovating Hard in AI

2 TSX Tech Stocks Innovating Hard in AI

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and another intriguing Canadian gem make good use of AI technologies.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

It’s hard to avoid the artificial intelligence (AI) chatter, with OpenAI and ChatGPT continuing to experience robust demand from many curious users. Undoubtedly, the generative AI chatbot is very intriguing and useful for a shockingly large number of things!

The impressive tech can help you draft emails, write poems, recommend books or films, and even craft short stories. Though the current form of ChatGPT could use some tinkering before it’s ready to be included alongside some serious applications, I think the rise of AI is more than just a trend.

Indeed, crypto was the high-tech, high-hype trend of yesteryear. Ultimately, most investors didn’t make a lot by trading the tokens. Still, unlike crypto and other innovations leveraging blockchain technology, AI is something that appears profoundly disruptive. I was always a skeptic of emerging technologies, crypto included, but AI seems to be a different beast.

Canadian stocks harnessing the power of AI?

The big-tech companies are harnessing it, and smaller-cap firms are itching to get their own innovations out the door to capture the business of consumers. With tech layoffs ongoing, productivity and margin enhancement are key. As the new generation of AI technologies roll out, firms may have more incentive to embrace AI advancements, even if they’re far from perfect in their current form.

In any case, if big-tech names are looking to AI for growth, I think it’s a mistake to dismiss AI as just another bubble just waiting to be popped. The AI revolution may very well be underway. And in this piece, we’ll have a look at two TSX tech stocks that are doing a pretty good job of investing on the front of AI.

Consider e-commerce star Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and learning-management system software mid-cap Docebo (TSX:DCBO).

Shopify

Shopify is a fallen e-commerce darling that many Canadians have been at odds with in recent months. It’s been a hard fall, but the stock’s year-to-date performance suggests the implosion (shares collapsed over 80% from peak to trough) was overdone.

In any case, Shopify is continuing to push forward, not just with e-commerce tools and fulfillment capabilities, but with AI. Now, Shopify isn’t exactly a firm that comes to mind when one thinks of AI. However, the firm’s new product-description tool seems to suggest Shopify’s open to exploring the realm of possibilities opened by AI.

In a prior piece, I’d praised management for their work on the tool named “Shopify Magic.” Further, I think there may be many more AI-harnessing offerings that could help Shopify stock recover, albeit choppily through the next two years.

Shopify’s recent quarterly flop has created a nice entry point in the name. With shares down 18% in just a few days, I’d look to initiate a small position here. Shopify’s still an innovator and one that may have a few more AI tricks up its sleeve!

Docebo

Docebo is a firm that soared high in the first half of 2021, only to come crashing down. The provider learning-management system (LMS) software solutions makes good use of AI to help tailor learning to individuals. As remote and hybrid work continue to be the norm for many, look for productivity enhancers like Docebo to continue to be in high demand.

As Docebo’s AI powers improve with time, I think the firm’s moat could widen. With that, the stock may be one of the few mid-caps that can continue to power higher, even in the face of higher rates and trimmed corporate budgets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

worry concern
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Incredible Bargain or Deceptive Trap?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Shopify has quickly shifted from a market darling to something else. Is it a safe buy or risqué bet?

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks I Bought to Get Ready for the Coming Bull Market

| Andrew Button

Recently I bought three growth stocks, including a popular Chinese e-commerce stock similar to Shopify.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Here’s My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its multiple growth drivers and attractive valuation, this growth stock could outperform broader equity markets over the next three…

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

Google’s $100 Billion Mistake Leaves the Door Wide Open for 2 Canadian Tech Stocks

| Andrew Button

Canadian software companies like Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) can benefit from Google's $100 billion AI mistake.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock: Should You Invest in February 2023?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering its deeply discounted stock price and growth prospects, I am bullish on Lightspeed, despite the near-term volatility.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 17

| Jitendra Parashar

Weakening commodity prices and rate-hike fears could drive TSX index lower at the open today.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

4 High-Growth Stocks Selling Cheap: BlackBerry, goeasy, and More

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and high-growth prospects, these four growth stocks are excellent buys for long-term investors.

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

CGI Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

CGI stock is coming off of a record-breaking year, and heading into 2023 with $1 billion earmarked for acquisitions.

Read more »