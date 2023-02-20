Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Cenovus Stock: Here’s What’s Coming Next

Cenovus Stock: Here’s What’s Coming Next

Cenovus stock has rallied strong along with commodity prices. Expect more as the company continues to digest its Husky acquisition.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

Up 154% over the last five years, Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock has been a Canadian success story. This success follows a long and difficult transformation. But today, Cenovus has come out on top as Canada’s premier integrated oil and gas company. For Cenovus stock, this means good things.

Let’s take a look at what’s coming next.

Transition in leadership

Earlier this month, Chief Executive Officer Alex Pourbais announced his retirement. This may be concerning for some, given that it was he who bravely and successfully took the company through a very difficult period. For example, he championed the Canadian oil and gas industry when everyone turned on it. He was also able to act on his convictions, going “against the herd.”

The result was Cenovus’s shrewdly timed acquisition of Husky Energy. This purchase was made at ultra-cheap valuation levels, at a time when the oil and gas industry was overcome with low commodity prices and even lower investor sentiment. This has driven much of the promise that I see for Cenovus Energy in the years to come.

Cenovus stock is riding high on a strong 2022

It’s no secret that 2022 was a great year for oil and gas companies. For Cenovus, earnings increased 10-fold, and adjusted funds flow increased 53% to $11 billion. Furthermore, Cenovus was proving out its whole rationale for that controversial Husky acquisition — the resulting cost efficiencies and flexibility were front and centre.

For example, the Lloydminster refinery is seeing strong utilization with strong margins. Also, the LIMA refinery is running reliably, while generating $1.1 billion in operating margin and its best-ever safety performance.

This strong performance has led to a sharp reduction in Cenovus’s leverage and two credit agency upgrades. In fact, Husky reduced its net debt to $4.3 billion in 2022, $5.3 billion lower that last year. Also, Husky tripled its dividend and bought back shares. All of this is contributing to shareholder value, both directly and indirectly. This will, in turn, lead to a lower risk weighting being applied to Cenovus stock.

Multiple expansion despite lower oil prices

Shareholders of CVE stock have a lot to look forward to. First of all, the company’s lower debt levels will do wonders for the stock’s perceived risk level. This will drive up its multiple. Today, Cenovus stock is trading at depressed multiples of under eight times earnings and 4.4 times cash flow. With its debt levels significantly lower, and its significant return of capital to shareholders, demand for the stock should rise, along with multiples.

Secondly, Cenovus is working hard on its new portfolio of downstream assets. These former Husky Energy refineries are the key value catalysts for Cenovus’s stock price in the coming years. This is because Cenovus’s goal is to get these assets operating at the same operational efficiency levels as Cenovus’s upstream assets. These assets are known to be quality assets that are operating at highly efficient levels.

Lastly, no discussion of Cenovus’s future would be complete without mentioning the new and improved integrated business that it is today. Having the integrated business, which includes the upstream and downstream businesses, provides Cenovus with the flexibility and fortitude to make money in all commodity cycles. It gives Cenovus’s production access to refineries, storage, and a whole integrated value chain. This will enable Cenovus to be more resilient and more responsive. In the end, this will drive Cenovus’s success and Cenovus’s stock price higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Energy Stocks

What Share Buybacks Mean for Energy Investors in 2023 and 1 TSX Stock That Could Outperform

| Vineet Kulkarni

Will TSX energy stocks continue to delight investors in 2023?

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

2 Top TSX Energy Stocks That Could Beat Vermilion Energy

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks will likely outperform in 2023. But not all are equally well placed.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor stock is starting off 2023 as an undervalued underdog, but after a record year, the company is standing strong…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Emera Stock in February 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Emera stock has returned 9% compounded annually in the last 10 years, including dividends.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Energy Stocks

TFSA: Investing $8,000 in Enbridge Stock Today Could Bring $500 in Tax-Free Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge can be held in a TFSA to allow shareholders generate tax-free dividend income each…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy if the Slump Continues

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three energy stocks trading at depressed prices due to the oil slump are buying opportunities before demand returns.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Looking for a Safe Investment? Consider Gibson Energy Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Gibson Energy stock is a well-run energy infrastructure company that has improved its operations in recent years to become much…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Suncor Beat Estimates: Is SU Stock a Buy Now?

| Vineet Kulkarni

SU stock has returned 25% in the last 12 months, which is in line with TSX energy stocks.

Read more »