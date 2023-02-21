Home » Investing » 1 of the Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy in February 2023

1 of the Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy in February 2023

Many top Canadian growth stocks represent strong underlying businesses, healthy financials, and organic growth opportunities.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

Every investor may have a different definition of a top stock and hence, a different pool of “top stocks” for every market they invest in. Investors that are interested mainly in passive income lean more towards dividend stocks. Investors aiming to build a hands-off portfolio may be interested in stocks that offer a powerful mix of stability, growth, and dividends.

Then there are investors who wish to grow their savings to a decent-sized nest egg as early as possible. These investors are naturally interested in powerful growth stocks, which require a more active investing style. But there are exceptions — i.e., growth stocks that have grown consistently for several years and may continue to do so.

Boyd Group Services (TSX:BYD) is one such stock, and it deserves to be on your radar for Feb. 2023.

The company

The Winnipeg company has been around since 1990. It started as a single autobody collision repair facility that started growing in Western Canada in under a decade and, by 1999, was a leader in this space in Canada.

It started growing its U.S. footprint and now has over 867 collision repair locations in two countries. There are now five different brands under the Boyd name, including a claims processing business.

Thanks to a few well-placed acquisitions, Boyd’s U.S. presence now far outshines its local one. Only about a 10th of the company’s revenue comes from Canada now. Over 700 of its 867 locations are spread out over 31 U.S. states.

It’s a mature business with a strong financial footing. The fact that almost 90% of its revenues come from insurance companies and only 10% from consumers makes its revenue stream relatively secure against market fluctuations.

The stock

If you had invested $10,000 in Boyd Group exactly 15 years ago, you would have grown your capital to a massive nest egg of about $900,000 or over a million with dividends reinvested. That was the golden time of Boyd’s growth, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth considering now. Its post-2020 crash performance endorses its potential as a decent growth stock.

After the crash, the stock recovered almost all of its value in just under four months. Then it rose at a modest pace, only to be pushed down 50% from its Oct. 2021 high. The company has gone through a steady recovery phase and has risen 68% so far.

This rate is comparable to its growth before the pandemic, and if it keeps on going up at this rate for a decade or so, you may grow your capital by a significant margin. The company pays a dividend, but the current yield of 0.27% is too small to be consequential for your investment decision.

Foolish takeaway

If you are a little late to your retirement planning and only have one or two decades to grow whatever savings you have to a decent size, stocks like Boyd may be your best shot. With the right combination of growth stocks, you may be able to achieve anywhere between two- to five-fold growth within a decade, even taking the underperformers into account.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Dividend Stocks

3 in 4 Canadians Are Making a Retirement Mistake: Are You?

| Andrew Button

If you hold stocks like Canadian National Railway in taxable accounts, you're probably making a retirement mistake.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Wherever the Market Goes, I’m Buying These 3 TSX Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that could outperform irrespective of the market direction.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income in Canada: How to Easily Earn $5.76/Day

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you need passive income coming in, don't look at how shares are doing over the last month. Look at…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (Yielding 6.5%) to Buy This Month

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is one top dividend stock that long-term investors should consider in this current market.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Better TFSA Buy: Enbridge Stock or Bank of Nova Scotia

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and Bank of Nova Scotia offer high yields for TFSA investors seeking passive income. Is one stock now undervalued?

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks Just Became Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian Dividend Aristocrats stocks are reliable companies with impressive long-term growth potential.

Read more »

Business people shaking hands
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Couples: How to Make $890/Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors who have room with their partner can invest in these three stocks and create incredible monthly passive income…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

A New Bull Market Is Coming: 2 TSX Stocks I’d Load Up on Before it Gets Here

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two top TSX stocks that could outperform in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »