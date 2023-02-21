Home » Investing » 3 Misunderstood Tech Stocks That Could Surprise Everyone

3 Misunderstood Tech Stocks That Could Surprise Everyone

Many new tech stocks are not well-understood, and if there is not enough performance data to draw conclusions from, they may not get enough investor attention for years.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Where to Invest?

Image source: Getty Images

Tech stocks that are still relatively new often fly below most investors’ radars. They often do not have performance data endorsing their potential, or a business model that is well understood.

But these are not the only tech companies that can offer powerful growth under the right market conditions. Many tech stocks suffering alongside the market, but more viciously, might make an equally powerful resurgence in a bull market.

A venture capital tech company

Voxtur Analytics (TSXV:VXTR) has been around for a while, and even though it has its moments of glory, it was never a reliable growth stock. Ironically, this makes it a powerful buy right now. Voxtur Analytics is brutally beaten down, even for a tech stock. It’s trading at an 80% discount from its 2022 peak, and the current trajectory is downward.

One of the reasons behind this discount, which may continue growing bigger considering the stock’s trajectory, is its association with the real estate sector.

Voxtur offers a wide variety of solutions to real estate professionals (including investors), many of which are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). This may be the redeeming quality that helps the stock grow out of the slump, and it can offer you more than 4x growth just by re-reaching its 2022 peak.

A payment solutions company

Payfare (TSX:PAY) is a payment company directed at employees, workers, and freelancers, making it different from most other payment solution providers that offer consumer-facing solutions. It offers these solutions to a wide range of businesses and employees of these businesses, including logistics, home services, and healthcare.

Its primary appeal to employees is the immediacy and multiple options. Meanwhile, businesses may prefer it because of its flexibility to cater to businesses of all sizes. The company is old, but the stock only joined the market in 2021, and after a brief growth phase, it has mostly slumped since its inception.

However, it showed a promising recovery alongside the sector and has grown over 38% since the beginning of the year. You may consider buying it in antipcation of the sector’s full recovery.

An IT company

Telus International Canada (TSX:TIXT) is a relatively new tech stock that only started trading on the TSX in February 2021. But it’s tied to a well-known name, that is, Canada’s second-largest telecom company (by market cap).

Telus International offers many solutions, including data, digital experience, customer experience, and so on. The range of solutions and presence of its parent company (which may create powerful growth opportunities) makes it a compelling tech investment.

So far, the stock has been a victim of a weak tech sector, and even though it has shown some vigour, it has mostly remained slumped under the sector’s weight. This may change when the market turns from bullish to bearish and the stock may offer promising returns to its investors.

Foolish takeaway

These three tech stocks are currently heavily discounted and may remain so until a sector-wide recovery occurs. It isn’t easy to pinpoint the starting point for the tech sector’s full recovery. In the meantime, you can leverage the bullish potential by buying these stocks at a sufficiently discounted price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Can This Recent Gainer Keep Climbing the Stock Charts?

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for a stock to buy today? Consider Shopify stock. Here’s what I think about it!

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Sold Off Last Week

| Andrew Button

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) sold off heavily last week. A bad earnings release may have been the culprit.

Read more »

Value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks Trading for Way Less Than Their Recent Highs

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices, solid financials, and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on these three TSX stocks.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 30-60% That Could Rally in the Next Bull Market

| Puja Tayal

Is it time to buy growth stocks? The worst of the interest rate hike and inflation is over, and now…

Read more »

stock market
Tech Stocks

2 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Tech stocks such as Roku and Nuvei can help long-term investors generate outsized gains in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

Tucows Stock Trades Near its 6-Year Low: Is it a Buy?  

| Puja Tayal

Tucows stock fell 63% in the tech stock sell-off and has failed to show any recovery. Is this domain and…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Is Converge Stock a Buy?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A relatively new tech stock could soar higher with the pause in rate hikes, although a resumption of the cycle…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Up by 25%: Is Shopify Stock Finally a Buy in 2023?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The strong rebound in the TSX’s top tech stock remains uncertain. Investors will have to wait before it delivers stellar…

Read more »