3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

The next decade could be absolutely insane for these three top stocks that offer growth in both the near and distant future.

The next decade is going to be huge for a variety of reasons, but perhaps not as huge for these three top stocks. Today, I’m going to cover the best of the best — stocks that provide investors with massive opportunities in the next 10 years.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is still relatively new these days. Coming on the market back in 2018, the stock hasn’t been around all that long. But that’s what makes it so appealing. It’s still kind of like getting in at the ground floor with this stock. And it has so much room to grow.

The world recently surpassed a population of eight billion. That’s eight billion people we need to feed. And that comes down to creating arable land. To do that, we need crop nutrients. That is exactly what Nutrien stock provides.

Now, that alone isn’t enough. The company has also been growing, and that’s where the opportunity comes in. It’s merging a fractured industry and growing its e-commerce arm to make it easier than ever for farmers to feed cities.

So, Nutrien stock is a steal if you’re looking for long-term growth. It’s up 83% since coming on the market, and that could certainly happen again in the next few years. Meanwhile, you can bring in annual passive income as well at $2.52 per share annually.

Brookfield Renewable

Another company bound for greatness is Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). Brookfield has been around for a few decades, with its parent company around since the 1800s! And in that time, the company has always invested in some way in renewable energy.

But renewable energy is now a huge part of this company’s future. In fact, it continues to create partnerships, acquisitions, and growth opportunities for those who don’t know which renewable energy source will be used in the future. They just know at least one of these will be.

Brookfield stock therefore is a great choice for diversified income, both globally and through its many assets. With so much money pouring into the industry, this next decade is likely to be huge for the stock.

Right now, Brookfield is up 282% in the last decade alone. You can also grab a $1.79 per share dividend!

Lithium Americas

After a positive ruling came down, Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) shares skyrocketed. But should you wait for a dip? Not in my opinion. Those seeking long-term income would do well with this stock. Lithium is another part of our future, because no matter what renewable energy powers it, batteries will be sorely needed.

Lithium will therefore be needed in everything from powering our homes to our cars. However, right now it powers so many things too, including the phone or tablet or computer you’re currently using. So, if you think there aren’t short-term and long-term opportunities here, you’d be wrong.

Now that the stock has a positive ruling for its Thacker Pass, it means we’re entering a new phase of growth. While shares are already up 3,067% in the last decade, I truly believe that may happen again, or at least get near those numbers, in the next 10 years.